WATCH | KZN police warn of stern action after May 30 road shutdown threats

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Acting KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba says any march that turns violent, through blockages of roads, destruction of infrastructure, and any form of public violence, will call for decisive police action.

KwaZulu-Natal police warned they were ready to deal with threats to block national roads and highways ahead of a national shutdown called for by the All Truck Drivers Forum SA (ATDFSA) against undocumented workers in the transport sector on Saturday.

Speaking in Durban on Friday, acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba said: “As police in KZN we are concerned that while we thought our co-operation with ATDFSA was in good standing, we woke up to threats of road blockages and other illegal activities planned for Saturday.”

Makoba said police had not received any formal notice of the protest, but intelligence gathered through public statements indicated that organisers intended targeting companies accused of employing undocumented foreign nationals over local drivers.

#sapsKZN [ACTING PROVINCIAL COMMISSIONER OF KWAZULU-NATAL ADDRESSES LOOMING MARCHES OF 30 MAY 2026 AND 30 JUNE 2026]#SAPS urges all participants and organisers to cooperate with law enforcement authorities and to ensure that the marches are conducted in a peaceful and orderly… pic.twitter.com/66LECtGqc2 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 29, 2026

She said KZN had previously experienced severe violence and damage to infrastructure during similar protests linked to the trucking sector, prompting police to establish direct communication channels with the leadership of the ATDFSA.

“We are calling upon the organisers of that planned protest to come to the table and voice their concerns, and we are prepared to listen,” said Makoba.

She warned that while citizens had a constitutional right to protest, violence, intimidation and destruction of property would not be tolerated.

“Any march that turns violent, through blockages of roads, destruction of infrastructure and any form of public violence, calls for decisive police action.”

Makoba said police were particularly concerned about threats to block major routes including the N2 and N3 highways, and confirmed that intelligence teams and operational units had already been deployed to monitor possible hotspots.

She said provincial joint operational structures, together with business partners, had developed contingency plans to respond to any disruptions.

Makgoba’s comment comes after police had to take action to disperse locals who looted six foreign-owned stores in Estcourt, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

The commissioner also raised concerns over reports that civilians were stopping and searching other civilians while demanding identification documents.

“By law, only law enforcement officers are empowered to search and demand any form of personal identification,” he said.

She said the province has experienced several, albeit sporadic marches, which have received national and international attention, with doubt being cast on the capacity of police in KZN to maintain law and order.

Makoba reiterated that police were continuing operations targeting undocumented foreigners and businesses employing them unlawfully.

Since January, police have arrested 4,722 undocumented foreigners during joint operations across the province.

During the same operations, 74 company managers or supervisors were fined for violating labour laws related to the employment of undocumented workers.

Police also confirmed preparations were under way for another planned protest expected on June 30, which authorities have been assured will remain peaceful.

Makoba appealed to residents to report any suspicious or unlawful activities to police immediately, saying officers are committed to maintaining peace and stability in the province.

“These are challenging times,” she said.

“Police in KZN are hard at work to maintain stability, peace and law and order through dialogue, engagements and decisive law enforcement.”

TimesLIVE