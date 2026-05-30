Nqaba takes interim charge as ANCWL president

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The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has resolved to remove its president, Sisisi Tolashe from active duties, with secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba set to assume interim responsibilities while disciplinary processes against Tolashe continue.

Nqaba confirmed that a special ANCWL national executive committee (NEC) meeting unanimously agreed that Tolashe should step aside pending the outcome of an ANC disciplinary hearing.

She said the league’s constitution provides that when the president is unavailable, the secretary-general assumes those functions, but stressed that this does not amount to a permanent replacement.

“I remain the elected secretary-general and cannot relinquish that position. We cannot replace her until the disciplinary process is concluded. If she is required to resign, we will then begin preparations for a conference or national general council,” she said.

Nqaba said she is the only full-time official in the ANCWL leadership structure, which places her in a position to oversee day-to-day operations.

She added that the decision for her to assume interim responsibilities was taken unanimously, with no objections raised.

“No one spoke against it. It was a unanimous decision,” she said.

On the sidelines of the special NEC meeting of the Womens League, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula stressed that Tolashe has not been suspended and no final sanction has been imposed.

The recommendations of the integrity commission were endorsed. The matter now goes to the disciplinary committee, where the individual has recourse.

“The recommendations of the integrity commission were endorsed. The matter now goes to the disciplinary committee, where the individual has recourse,” Mbalula said.

He added that the disciplinary process is expected to be completed within three months, after which the outcome will be made public.

Mbalula dismissed speculation of divisions within the Women’s League, insisting the structure remains intact.

“It is a shock, but comrades have not allowed this to divide them. The Women’s League is solid as a rock,” he said.

The special ANCWL meeting was convened to consider the implications of the integrity commission findings and the ANC NEC’s decision to refer the matter for disciplinary action.

During the Saturday media briefing, Nqaba said Tolashe did not attend the meeting due to family commitments but had previously been briefed on the matter.

“We accepted the report, and the secretary-general of the ANC provided clarity on the questions raised. We all agreed unanimously as the ANC Women’s League structure,” she said.

She said the league would now await the outcome of the disciplinary process before making any final decisions on leadership changes.

“There is no final decision on the standing of the president. We still have to wait for the outcome before deciding on the way forward,” she said.

Nqaba added that the organisation had deliberately refrained from launching its own process while the ANC integrity commission was still handling the matter.

“When we realised there was already a process underway through the integrity commission, we decided to wait for it to conclude,” she said.

She insisted that the ANCWL remains functional despite uncertainty at the top.

“We are not the to seven; we are the top five. For quorum, we need three, and we have that,” she said.

The key question now facing the league is what happens if Tolashe ultimately steps down or is forced out following the disciplinary process.

Because she was elected at a conference, her position cannot simply be filled through internal appointment.

Mbalula said a full conference would have to be convened if a permanent replacement is required.

“If a decision is taken that she must step down, they will have to convene a conference. She was elected by delegates, so a new conference must elect a president,” he said.

Until then, the league may only appoint an acting president should Tolashe step aside voluntarily during the disciplinary process.

Nqaba acknowledged that this could force the organisation to consider an early conference if the presidency becomes vacant.

“If it leaves us without a president, we will have no choice but to prepare for an early conference,” she said.

However, she noted that the ANC NEC has already resolved that no elective conferences should take place before the November local government elections, which could delay any succession process.

While avoiding speculation on Tolashe’s future, Nqaba said the matter ultimately rests on individual conscience.

“We don’t doubt her as a member of the organisation, but it comes down to individual conscience and the integrity of the organisation. We will wait for her next move,” she said.

The ANCWL now finds itself in a holding pattern, awaiting both the disciplinary outcome and Tolashe’s response, which will determine whether the league moves toward a leadership transition or maintains the current structure under interim arrangements.