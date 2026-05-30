NYDA chair at odds with deputy minister over hunt for leakers

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A showdown erupted this week over the hunt for whistleblowers at the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) after Steve Letsike, the deputy minister under whose portfolio the agency falls, took issue with the board decision to bring in forensic investigators.

Internal procurement documents seen by the Sunday Times show that the NYDA board wants investigators with digital expertise to investigate what it says are leaks of confidential information to the media. The investigators, who must have expertise in cyber forensics, insider threat analysis and digital evidence tracing, would scrutinise e-mails, phones and internal systems to find the source of the leaks.

The board move has raised red flags because it could place the agency in breach of the Protected Disclosures Act and other governance safeguards. According to the NYDA procurement documents, the agency’s audit and risk structures regard the leaks as “high-risk”.

But in a sharply worded letter on Thursday, Letsike, the deputy minister of women, youth & persons with disabilities, requested an urgent meeting with the full NYDA board that same day or the next, warning of serious “governance, legal and reputational implications”.

The issue could not be treated as a routine administrative matter and required immediate and direct oversight

She said the issue could not be treated as a routine administrative matter and required immediate and direct oversight. Her letter, seen by the Sunday Times, stressed the need for “principled governance, accountability and ethical leadership”.

But NYDA board chair Sunshine Myende, in a response also seen by the Sunday Times, rejected Letsike’s request for a meeting. She told the deputy minister she did not have a direct reporting line to the board and must channel her request through the minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, in line with governance protocols.

Citing the NYDA board charter, Myende said accountability to the executive authority must follow formal structures. While the board was not opposed to engagement, such interaction must comply with “proper governance processes” and be aligned with legislation and policy governing public entities.

MPs have also expressed disquiet at the NYDA investigation. The portfolio committee for Chikunga’s department has demanded a full briefing from the agency. MPs want clarity on the legality of the forensic investigation, whether whistleblowers are being protected and whether the minister was properly consulted before the process was initiated.

Committee members have raised concern that the investigation might be part of a witch hunt to identify and punish agency staff who might have disclosed embarrassing information to the media.

The issue has caused tensions within the NYDA board itself, insiders said.

During a recent virtual meeting, board members debated how to respond to the deputy minister’s letter and the growing external scrutiny.

According to accounts from individuals familiar with the meeting, Myende told her fellow board members that she had already responded to Letsike on their behalf and there was no need for further discussion at that stage.

When some members attempted to raise concerns or seek clarification, she cut the discussion short and exited the meeting, the sources said. Two board members are said to have logged off shortly afterwards, and the meeting dissolved with no clear resolution.

Myende said she required 24 hours to respond to questions sent to her. She later said she reserved her right not to respond.