Rise Mzansi leader Makashule Gana elected to lead Phala Phala impeachment committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rise Mzansi leader Makashule Gana has been elected as the chair of the impeachment committee with 19 votes. Gana received votes from the ANC, Patriotic Alliance and the DA.

A coalition of opposition parties in parliament had thrown its weight behind UAT leader Bantu Mahlatsi to chair the impeachment committee after concerns were raised about the DA’s preferred candidate during a meeting on Monday.

Representatives from the Progressive Caucus, the DA, FF Plus, Rise Mzansi, Bosa, ActionSA and other opposition parties met from 11am in an effort to agree on a candidate for the position.

Sources familiar with the discussions said parties quickly agreed that the chairperson should not come from the ANC, given the committee’s oversight role.

During the nomination process, DA chief whip Glynnis Breytenbach proposed Gana, while the Progressive Caucus nominated Mahlatsi. Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane also put his name forward.

The three nominees were then asked to leave the room to allow party leaders to deliberate.

However, while discussions were under way, a media report surfaced alleging that Gana was aligned with the ANC, prompting fresh debate among those present.

“The report changed the dynamics of the meeting,” one insider said. “There was a strong feeling that opposition parties could not be expected to support someone perceived to be close to the ANC.”

According to multiple sources, most parties subsequently agreed to unite behind Mahlatsi as a consensus candidate.

The DA was informed of the decision and left to determine its next steps. Another insider said the DA would vote for Gana’s appointment.

TimesLIVE