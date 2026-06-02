POLL | What do you think of Liam Jacobs’ return to the DA?

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Liam Jacobs has returned to the DA after leaving the party for the PA.

The return of former DA MP Liam Jacobs to the party after a brief stint with the Patriotic Alliance (PA) has sparked heated debate on social media.

Jacobs left the DA last year to join the PA but has now returned to the opposition party after what he described as a period of personal reflection and political introspection.

He made the announcement of his return on Monday during a live Facebook broadcast describing the DA as the best vehicle for those seeking an alternative to ANC rule.

“The DA is a party that is serious about defeating the ANC,” Jacobs said. “So, if you don’t want an ANC government, and if you don’t want to be governed by the friends of the ANC, then you know where your home is.”

However, his political pivoting drew sharp criticism online. While many social media users labelled the flip-flopping as a transactional move to secure a better salary or political positioning, others defended him, viewing it as a young, 25-year-old politician simply trying to find his feet.

Despite the backlash, the DA has warmly welcomed him back. DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said Jacobs’ return was “a reflection of the kind of party we are building”.

According to Hill-Lewis, Jacobs left the PA after seeing firsthand that the party fails to deliver on its promises.

“People sometimes take the wrong road,” Hill-Lewis said. “What matters is whether they are willing to correct course and recommit themselves to the work of building a better South Africa. That is a sign of maturity and bravery. Liam has done that, and we welcome him back.”