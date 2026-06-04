Joburg’s unfunded budget is a criminal act, says former mayor Herman Mashaba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

ActionSA’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, has criticised the city’s unfunded budget, accusing the city’s leadership of approving spending plans without having the money to pay for them.

Speaking during an ActionSA campaign event in Alexandra on Wednesday, Mashaba said his party had voted against the budget because it was not fully funded, and warned that it would make the city’s financial problems worse.

“You cannot present a budget without money to implement it. It’s illegal and it’s a criminal act,” Mashaba said.

He also questioned why the appropriate authorities had allowed the budget to go ahead. “I don’t understand why the province, Cogta and National Treasury are allowing that budget to go through.”

Mashaba’s criticism comes as Johannesburg continues to face financial pressures, service delivery challenges and growing concerns about infrastructure maintenance.

He criticised the city’s decision to secure a R3.6bn loan shortly before the budget was tabled, and questioned whether the municipality would be able to repay the debt.

“How do you support more borrowing when the city is already struggling to collect the money it is owed,” he asked.

Mashaba said Johannesburg’s financial problems were a sign of poor governance and argued that residents should use the upcoming local government elections to bring about change.

The ActionSA leader was in Alexandra as part of the party’s voter education campaign for the November 4 municipal elections.

He said many communities had become discouraged from voting despite being among the biggest victims of poor service delivery and government failures. “The power lies with the people. On election day, it doesn’t matter whether you are rich or poor, your vote carries exactly the same weight.”

Mashaba outlined some of ActionSA’s plans should the party take control of Johannesburg after the elections.

Among its priorities would be the revival of the city’s A Re Sebetseng clean-up campaign, which was launched during his time as mayor. “The city is dirty and filthy. We need to clean it,” he said.

He also promised to revive Johannesburg’s Inner City Rejuvenation Programme, a policy introduced during his administration to redevelop abandoned and hijacked buildings through partnerships with the private sector.

Mashaba said more than 600 properties had been identified for redevelopment and that the programme could create jobs while providing affordable housing for low-income residents and students.

“It is unacceptable that people are still living in these conditions more than 30 years into democracy,” he said.

He claimed several projects had been halted after he left office in 2019 and vowed to fast-track them if ActionSA returned to power.

“If you want to rebuild Johannesburg, you need a government that can manage money properly. Without that, none of the promises in a budget can be delivered,” he said.

TimesLIVE