MK Party stands behind March and March movement and immigration issues

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The MK Party says it stands behind the March and March movement against illegal immigrants, although the party says it has not formally aligned with the grouping.

The party’s secretary-general, Sibonelo Nomvalo, said the MK Party believed the issues raised by the movement were genuine concerns which resonated with a lot of South Africans.

“We recognise the March to March movement and the concerns it raises for our communities, particularly regarding immigration,” said Nomvalo. “The voices of the people must be heard and we acknowledge the role such initiatives play in bringing these issues to the centre of our national discourse.”

Nomvalo, however, said the party wanted to make it clear that they are not in bed with the March and March movement. “We must make it clear the MK Party has neither formally aligned itself with nor endorsed March to March.”

The March and March movement has gone on countrywide marches calling for undocumented foreigners to immediately leave the country.

Led by individuals including former radio journalist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu, the protest movement has gained much traction, to the dismay of a lot of neighbouring countries.

This has led to accusations that South Africans are xenophobic, with countries such as Ghana chartering flights to repatriate its nationals from the country.

Nomvalo said they believed the movement was holding peaceful protests allowed by the constitution.

“The national officials reaffirmed the constitutional right of citizens to engage in peaceful protests and democratic mass actions,” said Nomvalo. “Therefore, we will not restrict the masses of our supporters from protesting or participating in peaceful marches.”

He said that the MK Party’s national leadership had taken a view that people who came to the country should do so legally, with the correct documentation. “The party maintains that immigration to South Africa must be done within the parameters of the law. Any illegal immigrant at this point should seek voluntary repatriation.”

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