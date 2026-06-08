Zibi warns ‘people will die’ as June 30 shutdown tensions rise

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Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has warned that violence could erupt during the planned June 30 national shutdown linked to anti-immigration protests, saying the situation has been inflamed by political rhetoric and could turn deadly.

Zibi, whose party is part of the government of national unity (GNU), said the build-up to the protests had created a dangerous climate.

“People will die on June 30,” he said, warning that those stoking anger over immigration would later distance themselves from any consequences.

His comments come amid growing tensions over immigration enforcement, border control and undocumented migration, with organisers of the planned shutdown calling for stricter action against foreigners.

Zibi said the immigration system had deteriorated over time and linked the situation to economic stagnation, unemployment and budget constraints affecting state capacity, including border management functions under the department of home affairs.

He also pointed to past budget decisions, arguing that reductions in funding for border enforcement contributed to weaknesses in immigration control.

“The ANC has been in power for 30 years,” he said, adding that two of its central failures were economic stagnation and the deterioration of immigration enforcement. He argued that unless voters choose a different government, the cycle of weak economic performance and institutional strain would continue.

Zibi also pointed to last year’s budget negotiations as an example of what he described as misplaced priorities.

He argued that fiscal trade-offs made during the budget process weakened critical state capacity, particularly in border management. He cited reductions in funding for the department of home affairs and related security personnel as part of broader austerity pressures driven by competing demands across struggling state-owned enterprises.

Funds allocated to border management capacity were reduced while major state entities such as Transnet, Prasa and Eskom continued to require large-scale financial support, he said.

He added this reflected a deeper political problem, an unwillingness to make hard choices about where limited public resources should be directed.

His remarks come after President Cyril Ramaphosa used a national address on Sunday to respond to rising tensions around immigration and the planned protests.

In his address, Ramaphosa warned against unlawful action by civilians and urged calm, saying only law enforcement authorities are empowered to act on immigration violations.

He also said the government would intensify enforcement against illegal immigration, strengthen border controls and crack down on criminal activity linked to the exploitation of migration.

Ramaphosa cautioned against misinformation and warned that no individual or group is allowed to take the law into their own hands, including confronting people to demand proof of nationality.

The president’s remarks followed weeks of escalating protests and mobilisation ahead of the June 30 shutdown deadline, which organisers say is aimed at pressuring the government to tighten immigration enforcement.

Authorities have repeatedly warned against violence, while the government says it is co-ordinating a broader migration response plan through the justice and security cluster.

As the deadline approaches, both political leaders and government officials have urged restraint, with concern growing about the possibility of unrest linked to immigration tensions.

TimesLIVE