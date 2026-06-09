DA‘s visit to the king kicks off battle for the Zulu vote

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DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis paid a courtesy visit to Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the Mashobeni royal palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

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The DA paid a courtesy visit to Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini at Mashobeni royal palace in Pongolo in northern KwaZulu-Natal in an attempt to bolster its campaign ahead of the local government elections in November.

The DA delegation, comprising the party’s top brass led by federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, gave the king two cows as a sign of respect.

Speaking to the media shortly after the visit, Hill-Lewis said it was an honour for him to pay his respects to the Zulu nation, one of the great cultural communities of the country, Africa and the world.

“Today, I paid a courtesy visit to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at Emashobeni royal palace in Pongola, together with DA national chairperson Solly Msimanga, DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Sithembiso Ngema, and DA provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson, to affirm the DA’s respect for the institution of traditional leadership and its important role in the lives of millions of South Africans,” said Hill-Lewis.

He said the story of the Zulu nation was one of pride, courage and deep history.

“For generations Zulu culture, language and customs have given millions of people a deep sense of identity and belonging. That heritage is something to be celebrated and protected.

“Our message to the Zulu nation is that the greatest tribute we can pay to the generations who came before us is not only to preserve their legacy, but to build a future of prosperity, work and safety for all,” he said.

He added that a DA-led national government would deeply respect this legacy and heritage, and work to build a future of greater prosperity for all in the Zulu nation and South Africa.

Hill-Lewis said he was looking forward to strengthening the bonds of mutual respect and working together for a better future for all South Africans.

“Following this visit, I will continue engaging with leaders and communities across South Africa as part of the DA’s work to build a country that works for everyone. These engagements are about listening, building trust, and finding common ground around the things that matter most to people: jobs, safety, dignity, service delivery and opportunity,” he said.

Durban-based political analyst and University of KwaZulu-Natal senior lecturer Zakhele Ndlovu said the DA’s visit to the king was “obvious” as they are trying to reach out to Zulu voters before the elections.

“We are going to see almost all the so-called big political parties visiting the Zulu king ahead of the upcoming elections in an attempt to win Zulu voters,” he said.

TimesLIVE