LISTEN | Dirco blunder leaves SA MPs locked out of UK prisons

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South African MPs from the portfolio committees on correctional services and social development were unable to visit UK prisons during an oversight trip after a communication breakdown between Dirco and British authorities.

Presenting the committee’s report to the National Assembly on Tuesday, chairperson Kgomotso Ramolobeng said the March 21–28 visit had been intended as a benchmarking exercise to strengthen parliament’s oversight role.

The delegation sought to draw lessons from the UK on key issues affecting South Africa’s correctional system, including overcrowding, parole and probation, prison oversight mechanisms and the use of technology such as electronic monitoring.

Ramolobeng said the committee engaged with various stakeholders, including the South African High Commission in London, members of the UK parliament’s justice select committee and the House of Lords’ justice and home affairs committee. Discussions focused on correctional administration, rehabilitation and oversight practices.

However, despite repeated requests, the delegation was not granted access to any correctional facilities.

Ramolobeng attributed this to “miscommunication between the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) and UK authorities”, compounded by understaffing at the South African High Commission in London, rather than an outright refusal by the UK government.

“The delegation was unable to visit any of the UK prisons as planned,” she said, adding that the committee has recommended that Dirco strengthen co-ordination for future international study tours.

The report nonetheless highlighted several observations from the visit. MPs noted the growing use of drones to smuggle contraband into UK prisons, warning that South Africa could face similar threats and should adopt proactive technological countermeasures.

The committee also pointed to the UK’s use of non-custodial sentences for minor and non-violent offences as a way to ease overcrowding, recommending that South Africa intensify alternative sentencing and improve case flow management.

Other recommendations included expanding post-release support through halfway houses and assessing the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as an alternative to incarceration.

While the report was ultimately adopted by the National Assembly, it was not without criticism.

The MK Party rejected the report, arguing that the UK prison system should not be viewed as a model. In its declaration, the party described UK prisons as overcrowded and under strain, citing rising inmate numbers, staffing shortages and high reoffending rates.

It also criticised the failure to secure prison visits, saying it undermined the purpose of the oversight trip and pointed to shortcomings in South Africa’s diplomatic co-ordination.

Despite these objections, other parties supported the adoption of the report, with some raising concerns but stopping short of opposing it.

TimesLIVE