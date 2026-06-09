Malema files urgent application to have Ngizwe Mchunu jailed for six months

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EFF president Julius Malema says Ngizwe Mchunu has continued to make defamatory remarks against him, violating initial court orders that barred him from doing so.

EFF leader Julius Malema has filed an urgent contempt of court application in the Gauteng High Court against cultural activist Ngizwe Mchunu, seeking a six-month prison sentence without the option of a fine.

In his court papers, Malema alleges that Mchunu has continued to make defamatory remarks against him, directly violating initial court orders that barred him from doing so.

This latest legal move comes just days after the Gauteng High Court, on June 5, found Mchunu guilty of contempt of court for “intentionally and unlawfully” republishing prohibited statements on May 20 and 21. A warrant was issued against him for his arrest and detention in prison for a period of 10 days.

Following the judgment, Mchunu filed a formal public apology to Malema and the high court, retracting his statements to suspend the arrest warrant.

Malema, who accuses Mchunu of again making defamatory statements about him in defiance of the court order, responded by filing a new application on June 8, this time pushing for harsher imprisonment.

The ongoing legal battle centres on several serious allegations Mchunu has made against the EFF leader. These are not being repeated here as they are the subject of the legal proceedings.

The matter is scheduled to be heard in court on June 17.

According to the latest court papers, Mchunu was required to notify Malema’s attorneys in writing by June 8 if he intends to oppose the application. He is also required to file his answering affidavit by June 10.

“If Mr Ngizwe Mchunu does not notify the applicant’s attorney of his notice of intention to oppose the application as set out above, and/or does not file their answering affidavit as set out above, and/or does not appear, whether in person or by representation, at the hearing on the date and at the time aforesaid, an order may be made against the respondent in his absence,” the court papers read.

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