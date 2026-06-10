IN PICS | MK supporters gear up for protest against corruption and foreigners

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MKP supporters make their voices heard at Durban's Curries Fountain stadium before a march against corruption and foreigners.

Buses carrying MK Party supporters arrived at Durban’s Curries Fountain stadium before a march to the city hall on Wednesday.

There was a heavy police presence outside the stadium as protesters, some wearing MK supporters’ gear and carrying knobkerries and placards calling for an end to corruption in the government of provincial unity, made their way into the venue.

There is a heavy police presence ahead of a march to Durban's city hall by MKP and March and March. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

MK Party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo is expected to address members before the march billed as a protest against poor service delivery and corruption.

MKP supporters line up in silent protest at Durban's Curries Fountain stadium. (SANDILE )

In a statement on Monday, anti-immigrant organisation March and March said in keeping with its stance of advocating for a safer South Africa where “illegal and irreguar immigration is eradicated”, it encouraged members to join the MKP’s protest demonstration.

MKP supporters arrive at Durban's Curries Fountain stadium before a march against corruption and foreigners. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

“We are calling for the township economy to be returned to its rightful owners, the South Africans; the central business district in eThekwini has been hijacked by illegal immigrants and criminal syndicates led by foreign nationals from Somalia, Pakistan and Nigeria.”

It called on the municipality to put a plan in place to reclaim the city by taking all illegal occupants who have hijacked government buildings to court.

MKP supporters disembark at Durban's Curries Fountain stadium. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

They have asked the municipality to meet with affected owners to develop a plan to reclaim the buildings. They expect the city to brief ratepayers within 14 days to outline their revitalisation strategy.

March and March said this was why they were joining the MK Party’s protest as they “engage on our roadshows to meet with all political parties”.

TimesLIVE