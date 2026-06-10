Thousands of MKP, March & March supporters walk through Durban streets

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The MK Party joined forces with March & March in Durban on Wednesday in a stand against corruption and nepotism.

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Durban was brought to a standstill on Wednesday when about 3,000 MK Party members and March and March loyalists walked from Curries Fountain stadium through the city to hand over a memorandum of grievances to eThekwini municipal officials.

The march was led by MK Party secretary-general Sbonelo Nomvalo and March & March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

Billed as a stand against service delivery failures, nepotism and corruption, the protesters, dressed in Zulu traditional regalia and armed with traditional weapons like shields, sticks and pangas, were orderly as they sang and chanted battle songs.

The CBD was quiet as many businesses were closed while the protesters passed through the city to Durban City Hall, with no reported incidents of violence.

A large police contingent was on high alert to monitor the situation.

TimesLIVE