Bitou deputy mayor to appear in court over viral ‘gunfire’ incident

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Deputy mayor of the Bitou municipality Nokuzola Kolwapi allegedly discharged a firearm in Sajini Street during her son's homecoming ceremony. File photo.

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Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi will appear in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on June 23 for allegedly contravening the Environment Conservation Act.

In December Kolwapi went viral after a video of her discharging what appeared to be a firearm at her son’s homecoming was circulated. She was recorded on video by an attendee at the ceremony in KwaNokuthula.

That prompted community leader Welcome Tshala to alert the police. Tshala said he is not happy with the charge against Kolwapi. “I have mixed emotions about the case. The National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] delayed the charges. Now we are unclear what the charges are,” he said.

In a statement released after criticism of the viral video, Kolwapi denied wielding a firearm, claiming she was firing a toy gun in the air. She said it was unfortunate the moment had been used by the ANC and “bogus so-called local community leaders” to score political points.

Kolwapi is a member of the Ikhwezi Political Movement and a member of the DA-led coalition for Bitou municipality, which includes Plettenberg Bay. She could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

NPA Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused contravened the Western Cape Noise Control Regulations.

The Herald