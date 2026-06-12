EDITORIAL | Africa’s Bafana boycott: a sad day for the continent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana fans cheer their team during the 2010 Fifa World Cup match between South Africa and and France at the Free Sate Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Story audio is generated using AI

Faced with uncertainty amid protests and a looming deadline of June 30 for migrants to leave South Africa, some African nations have decided to repatriate their citizens.

First, it was Ghana, citing safety concerns, then Nigeria.

Ongoing anti-migrant protests and repatriations take place against the backdrop of the Fifa World Cup, which kicked off this week co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US.

Soccer being the most popular sport in the world, the tournament is the largest single-sport event and is renowned for uniting countries and their fans every four years.

This was evident in 2010, when hosts South Africa were booted out after the first round of the tournament and South Africans adopted Ghana, the only African country to advance beyond the group stage.

“BaGhana BaGhana” became a rallying cry. The name was a mashup of the two teams’ names ― Bafana Bafana and Ghana, symbolising pan-African unity and massive South African support for the Ghanaian squad. When Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez deliberately handled the ball on the goal line to deny Ghana a last-minute winning goal and Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan then missed the resulting penalty in the quarterfinal, South Africans were as heartbroken as the Ghanaians in Kumasi and Accra.

After decades of battling for the bare minimum in terms of representation at the continent, this year for the first time there are 10 African teams at the World Cup, a record by far.

But this week, and in response to the anti-migrant protests, soccer fans from Ghana, Nigeria and other West African countries are rallying behind Mexico and other South African opponents at the World Cup as a form of protest against the ongoing tensions and what they see as South Africa’s discrimination against black Africans.

On the surface this development may appear as social media banter between fans, but it signifies a sad day for the continent.

After decades of battling for the bare minimum in terms of representation at the continent, this year for the first time there are 10 African teams at the World Cup, a record by far.

In the 1960s, 15 African countries staged a boycott of the World Cup qualifiers because Fifa had refused to guarantee the continent a single direct qualification spot.

That collective effort forced the association’s hand, which led to a dedicated African slot in 1970.

There are many battles ahead that only a united Africa can successfully tackle.

Even the great Nelson Mandela told us: “Sport has the power to inspire and unite people.”

While Bafana Bafana are not entitled to Ghanaians’ or Nigerians’ support, isolating South Africa during this global event is a deviation from the principles of sportsmanship.

The South African government is addressing its immigration shortcomings. It has denounced violence and the vigilantism by a few against undocumented migrants.

This moment calls for cool heads as disintegration is the last thing Africa needs.