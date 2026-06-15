Dirco seeks to clarify ‘inaccurate’ claims over migrant death toll while UN and WHO call for peace

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The UN said it recognised the genuine concerns expressed by communities regarding the difficult socioeconomic conditions and their impact on social cohesion. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

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The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has vowed to engage the World Health Organisation to ensure that the information regarding deaths of immigrants is accurate and reliable.

Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said their engagements will convey the message of how the government is addressing this complex matter.

The ministry said it sought to correct some inaccurate claims about deaths due to the immigration crisis in the country.

“Most notably, the WHO’s characterisation of the deaths of the Ethiopian nationals is, unfortunately, incorrect. The events that led to the deaths of these Ethiopian nationals fall within the realm of organised crime, as has already been publicly reported, and are being actively investigated by law enforcement agencies.”

Phiri confirmed that the South African Police Service has stated that the matter involving the Mozambican nationals is also under investigation.

However, the ministry expressed regret at the tragic loss of life in recent incidents.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and communities affected.

“We deeply regret the tragic loss of life in these recent incidents, as one life lost is simply one too many. President Ramaphosa and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration have been unequivocal in their stance: Only duly authorised law enforcement officials have the mandate to enforce the law.”

This follows a statement made by World Health Organisation director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday, claiming that “at least five Ethiopians and five Mozambicans have been killed, with thousands fleeing for their lives”.

He strongly condemned the anti-immigration protests that have sprung up across the country, calling them a “tragic betrayal of the country’s struggle for independence and freedom”.

He condemned the surge of what he described as xenophobic violence, saying that migrants from African countries had played a role in supporting South Africa’s fight for freedom.

“African nations stood united to dismantle apartheid. Ethiopia proudly supported Madiba Nelson Mandela in 1962 and issued him a passport so he could travel the continent. Other countries helped in many ways, including with political and financial support.”

Ghebreyesus called for an end to the hate and called for the protection of the vulnerable and the upholding of shared humanity.

“Disagreements and grievances must be addressed by the justice system and the rule of law, never through vigilante violence and collective punishment.”

The UN has called for calm and respect for the rule of law in the country, following migration-related tensions.

The global organisation has urged the leadership in South Africa to assist in the reduction of tensions while restoring trust, adding that it has been deeply concerned by recent reports of continued threats and violence.

In a statement, the world body said it recognised the genuine concerns expressed by communities regarding the difficult socioeconomic conditions and their impact on social cohesion.

However, the UN maintains that addressing these challenges requires inclusive, lawful and practical responses that promote safety and respect for human rights.

This will all need to be in line with domestic and international law, it said.

“The UN notes and commends the clear public statements by President Cyril Ramaphosa and other South African authorities and stakeholders reaffirming that the rule of law must prevail and that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands, regardless of nationality, as comprehensive solutions are advanced to ensure orderly, dignified, safe and regular migration.”

The UN mission in the country vowed to support national policy engagement and implementation.

“Building on existing social cohesion initiatives and established mechanisms to prevent and address xenophobia, the UN in South Africa continues to support service delivery, community-based interventions, public communication and the implementation of recommendations from the UN human rights mechanisms, migration and refugee frameworks.”

The world body pledged that these efforts will also contribute to promoting safe, orderly and regular migration and the implementation of international norms and standards.

“The UN is actively engaging with national, provincial and municipal authorities, including law enforcement, oversight and accountability institutions, as well as civil society, community leaders and affected communities. The UN is also drawing on recent field engagements in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape provinces.

“The UN recognises that strengthening service delivery, including equitable access to health care and education, livelihoods, food security, and economic and labour market opportunities, is essential for addressing some of the underlying drivers of social tensions and vulnerability.”

The UN said its efforts would include countering misinformation, while scaling up practical, community-based responses that address both immediate needs and the underlying drivers of instability.

“These efforts aim to contribute to reducing tensions, reducing vulnerabilities, strengthening protection for at-risk populations, particularly women and children, and enhancing opportunities for both host communities and migrant populations, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas.”

It said it will support national, provincial and local efforts to restore calm, protect lives and livelihoods, and promote peaceful and inclusive communities.

“The UN is also supporting efforts to strengthen human rights-based approaches to migration governance, including improving documentation and case processing, addressing backlogs in asylum procedures, supporting route-based approaches and cross-border preparedness, and assisting voluntary return of refugees, where appropriate.”

TimesLIVE