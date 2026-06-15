WATCH | Chaos as Ngizwe Mchunu ‘chased’ off Malawian encampment

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Police had to intervene when anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu turned up at an encampment housing Malawians who are to be repatriated

Tensions ran high at a Malawian encampment at Sherwood Hall in Durban on Monday as anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu visited the site on a “goodwill” mission.

Police providing security for Malawians camped at the hall grounds — whose numbers rose from about 75 people over a week ago to about 10,000 on Monday amid fears sparked by anti-migrant protests - had to intervene as thousands accused Ngizwe of provoking unrest.

Hundreds of Malawian nationals seeking refuge at the Sherwood hall in Durban were angry when anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu showed up (SUPPLIED)

Groups of foreigners carrying sticks shouted angrily for Ngizwe and a delegation of anti-immigrant followers to go, stating “we don’t want to see his face here”.

When Ngizwe first arrived, some people posed for pictures with him, but then the crowd turned on him, forcing him to make an early exit.

Ngizwe representing the amaBhinca nation and eZokobho SA, former broadcaster Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma of March and March and Phakelu Mthakathi from Insizwe Nobunsizwa Foundation have sparked a nationwide anti-immigrant campaign to drive illegal immigrants out of the country by a June 30 deadline.

This has fuelled diplomatic tensions with neighbouring African countries and led to accusations that South Africans are xenophobic, with countries such as Ghana and Nigeria chartering flights to repatriate their nationals from the country.

On Sunday, justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the impact was already being felt by South African companies operating on the continent and by local artists whose work opportunities were being affected.

Speaking during an inter-ministerial committee briefing on irregular migration in Pretoria, Kubayi, the committee’s chairperson, admitted that the growing backlash linked to immigration tensions was beginning to damage Brand SA.

Seven days ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the immigration issue in a televised address to the nation, announcing a range of “tougher measures” to deal with illegal foreigners.

Police had to be intervene when anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu of eZokobho SA visited an encampment site at Sherwood hall where thousands of Malawians are seeking refuge. They were angered by his appearance saying he was provoking them. pic.twitter.com/FdABkbLh6y — Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) June 15, 2026

Ngizwe told TimesLIVE he went to the site as an act of goodwill.

“I wanted to show them we are not the enemy here. I wanted to say farewell and encourage them to speak to their government about liberating them to ensure they don’t have to flee their country for economic reasons, leave their families and find work elsewhere. They have been a burden on our country’s system and this is why we have been calling for all illegal foreigners to leave. I told them the truth: they must leave.

“Some were angry but there were others who were happy. But I decided to leave because we don’t want anything to escalate to violence because that is not what we are about. There are those criminal elements who will destabilise our achievements of doing what the government has failed to do and that is to drive out all the illegal immigrants in this country. It is historic that three people were able to achieve this without a budget or political affiliation,” Ngizwe said.

Meanwhile, repatriation efforts by the Malawian government, which started on Saturday with the arrival of eight buses, were put on hold on Monday as the numbers rose amid escalating costs and mounting concern over the health and safety issues caused by the “humanitarian crisis”.

Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza said that about 1,000 Malawian nationals at the Sherwood Hall were processed and verified, and all were found to be in the country illegally.

Malawi consul general Max Biwi was reported as saying he was aware of concerns by residents and NGOs over the growing “humanitarian crisis, which is worsening each day”.

“We know that the numbers are quite huge and it’s not going well with the residents as they are complaining about the noise pollution and the number of sanitation facilities are not enough.”

Biwi, who has appealed for assistance, said funding the journey back to Malawi is costly, but authorities are working as quickly as possible to secure additional buses.

With the number of people living at the camp now approaching 10,000, Biwi said the situation remained challenging. “It is a difficult situation on the ground, especially for babies, but we are committed to getting it resolved.”

Ward councillor Warren Burne said it quickly emerged the Sherwood Hall and park would not be sufficient to accommodate the rising number of immigrants and despite messages to the mayor Cyril Xaba and an official to consider relocation to alternative venues, including Tills Crescent in Overport or People’s Park next to the Moses Mabhida Stadium, there was no response.

He said the first batch of eight buses which arrived on Saturday left with groups of women and children, but since then no others had left.

He said seven others had arrived from Limpopo but were awaiting servicing and certification before they could make the trip to Malawi.

He said, however, many more buses were needed as the numbers continue to rise. Burne said speculation was the current figure could be as high as 10,000.

He said KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli was scheduled to visit the encampment on Tuesday.

Asad Gaffar, chairperson of the eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement (ERPM), criticised Xaba and Burne for failing to act immediately and decisively to resolve the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian and public order crisis unfolding at Sherwood Hall.

“The encampment has long surpassed the capacity of the Sherwood Hall grounds. The site is not fit for purpose. Residents and ratepayers in the surrounding area are being placed under severe and escalating inconvenience, and the health and safety risks to all persons on and adjacent to the site are mounting by the hour.”

He said it was unacceptable they had failed to relocate the foreigners and it shouldn’t have escalated to the current situation where thousands of people are stranded without ablution and water facilities to potential health and safety risks to both the immigrants and residents.

TimesLIVE