Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

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TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing to hear witness testimony on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC

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