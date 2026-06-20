DA fury at Hill-Lewis ‘betrayal’

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DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has defended asking for former party leader John Steenhuisen to be axed from the cabinet, saying he was guided by a “higher loyalty” and had not betrayed him.

“I think personal relationships always make it an incredibly tough space, and this one particularly so,” he said. “But my loyalty is to the public and to the voters and to this historic course that we have to build a government in [South Africa] that can get our country working. That is what motivates me and inspires me every day, and that is where my higher loyalty is.”

Hill-Lewis spoke amid a growing revolt in the DA over what critics say was a unilateral decision by the new party leader taken without consultation with senior party figures.

They say in the run-up to his election at the DA federal congress, a deal had been struck between the two politicians that Hill-Lewis would retain Steenhuisen as a minister if Steenhuisen did not run for another term as party leader.

Party insiders are said to be furious at the decision to demote Steenhuisen, which they say left him blindsided after it was first reported in the Afrikaans media.

Party insiders are said to be furious at the lack of consultation before Steenhuisen’s dismissal, which they say left him blindsided.

Hill-Lewis has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint DA environmental affairs minister Willie Aucamp to the agriculture portfolio held by Steenhuisen, demoting the party’s former leader to deputy minister of trade, industry & competition.

The move coincided with widespread dissatisfaction among farmers at Steenhuisen’s handling of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak and the behaviour of his chief of staff, Jana le Roux, who is said to have told one agricultural CEO he would be “f*cked up in court”. The DA considers the farming lobby a vital voting constituency and fears losing support to the Freedom Front Plus.

Several party insiders told the Sunday Times that Hill-Lewis’s decision to remove Steenhuisen from his cabinet post had exposed serious divisions in the party just weeks after his election as leader.

You don’t have to agree with [that person’s] politics, but you don’t throw someone under the bus when [that person has] essentially made an agreement in good faith — Anonymous DA source

The backlash intensified after DA MP Emma Powell, who publicly clashed with Steenhuisen on foreign policy matters during his leadership, posted a strongly worded message on a caucus WhatsApp group condemning the decision.

“The expediency and sheer scale of [the] betrayal here is head-spinning,” Powell wrote.

She said Steenhuisen had “given the best years of his life” to the DA and accused the party’s leadership of reneging on an agreement reached when he stepped aside as leader.

“God knows he made mistakes, and I personally went to war with him on policy issues, but he stuck to his end of the bargain and did what was asked of him,” Powell wrote.

Sources said Powell’s intervention resonated with many MPs already upset by the manner in which the reshuffle was handled.

One insider said the anger inside the caucus extended far beyond Steenhuisen’s allies and centred on what members saw as a complete breakdown in consultation.

“You don’t have to like the person, and you don’t have to agree with [that person’s] politics, but you don’t throw someone under the bus when [that person has] essentially made an agreement in good faith,” the source said.

The insider said Hill-Lewis had neither briefed nor consulted the parliamentary caucus before the reshuffle was announced.

“Geordin has not addressed our caucus. He has not discussed the matter with our caucus. He has not spoken to our caucus. The vast majority of members I’ve spoken to are absolutely furious.”

According to several party insiders, frustration has been compounded by the perception the decision was driven by a small circle around the DA leader.

“Nobody was consulted. Geordin made this decision, and then the federal executive [meeting] happened on Wednesday morning, and details were already leaking to the media while discussions were still taking place.”

When approached by the Sunday Times, Powell said she could not comment on internal caucus matters.

Shocked DA figures also referred to Hill-Lewis and Steenhuisen’s personal relationship. But Hill-Lewis told the Sunday Times on Saturday that loyalty to the party and the public took precedence over personal friendships. He conceded it was a difficult decision to drop his friend from the cabinet but denied betraying him.

“My only response would be to say that the easiest thing to have done would have been not to ruffle any feathers. But I want the public to [know] that in a DA government, or in a future [government of national unity] where the DA is the largest party, they can trust us to do what is right, not what is easy.”

The DA leader, who is also seeking a second term as Cape Town mayor, said he used his prerogative as leader and did not need to engage in wide-ranging consultations in the party.

“In a party as large as ours, I am sure you will always find people who have commented this way or that. The bottom line is that my job as leader is to focus on the thing [that is] going to build us into a party that can win a national election. That requires a big step up from us, and that is what I am trying to deliver.”

That person hasn’t been identified or spoken to. The president cannot be expected to solve that problem for the DA

The fallout has spread beyond parliament. DA insiders told the Sunday Times that concerns were raised during a Gauteng provincial leadership meeting this week over the lack of consultation in the party even before Hill-Lewis announced the changes.

Sources said provincial leaders were left scrambling to determine the implications of the reshuffle, particularly in cases where provincial politicians have been earmarked for national office.

Particular frustration centred on the proposed appointment of veteran Gauteng MPL Jack Bloom as deputy minister of water & sanitation. Because Bloom is not a member of the National Assembly, a sitting DA MP would first have to vacate his or her parliamentary seat to make way for him.

“That person hasn’t been identified or spoken to,” said one insider. “The president cannot be expected to solve that problem for the DA.”

However, another source said the party was amending its provincial lists of candidates to parliament to accommodate some of the names nominated by Hill-Lewis.

Current Western Cape MEC for education David Maynier is expected to fill the vacancy left by Dion George, which has not yet been filled. But Gauteng’s provincial leaders are said to be unwilling to rejig their list to accommodate Bloom, arguing Hill-Lewis did not consult them prior to his announcement, the source said.

Five sources indicated that Solly Msimanga, the party’s leader in Gauteng, has expressed frustration internally about the process followed in making the changes.

Five sources indicated that Solly Msimanga, DA leader in Gauteng, had expressed frustration about not being consulted, especially now that he is also the DA’s Federal Chair.

Others claimed Msimanga was eyeing the position for himself, now that he is also the DA’s federal chair.

Msimanga on Saturday said he was staying put in his position as DA caucus leader in the Gauteng provincial legislature.

“I’m still serving as the leader of the official opposition in the nation’s biggest province and the next DA target,” he said.

The controversy has reignited long- standing concerns about the concentration of power in the office of the DA leader.

One senior figure said the party’s constitution gave its leader significantly greater powers than those of rival parties.

“The DA is not as consultative as the ANC. There is no equivalent of a top six where these decisions are collectively discussed.”