Two jobs, two salaries for exec at state bodies

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Nolufefe Ali took home two government paychecks, totalling more than R5m a year.

A high-ranking executive has resigned from a KwaZulu-Natal state-owned entity after it emerged that she had been “double dipping” — simultaneously employed by another state agency in the Eastern Cape for 18 months.

Dube TradePort Corporation this week confirmed that its executive for corporate services, Nolufefe Ali, took advantage of the company’s remote work policy while also working at the Eastern Cape Parks & Tourism Agency (ECPTA), where she served as executive director for corporate services.

Publicly available annual financial statements reveal that Ali, 53, was paid R4.2m by Dube TradePort in 2024 and 2025, while at the ECPTA she earns at least R1.3m a year.

Her alleged double employment began to unravel, not through internal auditing, but after an external tip-off in May.

“The organisation subsequently engaged Ms Ali to clarify the nature of her relationship with the other entity,” Dube communications & public relations manager Vincent Zwane said. “Following this, Ms Ali submitted her resignation, which was accepted with immediate effect.

“Dube TradePort Corporation then laid a charge with the [police] and initiated steps to recover funds related to her employment.”

The organisation maintains a zero-tolerance approach to undisclosed conflicts of interest, dual employment in the public sector and any form of misconduct that undermines institutional integrity — Vincent Zwane, Dube communications & PR manager

Dube TradePort is a state-owned entity based in KwaZulu-Natal that operates a logistics hub adjacent to King Shaka International Airport. The special economic zone was developed by the provincial government and integrates airport operations, air cargo facilities, light manufacturing, commercial real estate and high-tech agriculture to drive international trade and investment.

The Sunday Times understands that Ali — who has been permanently employed at Dube since 2021 — secured a five-year fixed-term contract at the ECPTA from September 2024. She is based in KuGompo City (formerly East London).

Holding two state positions simultaneously is in contravention of the Public Service Act and can constitute deliberate fraud and gross dishonesty. Sanctions for double-dipping may include criminal prosecution, dismissal and recovery of the public funds.

In 2022, the department of water affairs & sanitation dismissed senior director Gabonewe Madikela after it was found she had taken up a post while misleading the Moses Kotane Local Municipality into believing she was on paid leave. She defrauded the municipality of about R778,557 before being arrested by the Hawks.

Ali could not be reached on her phone this week, and text messages sent to her went unanswered.

The revelation has exposed critical vulnerabilities in governance, oversight and internal controls within state entities.

Although Ali had permission to work remotely for Dube TradePort, there appears to have been no mechanism to track this. The Sunday Times was told that she reported to ECTPA’s offices near the KuGompo City CBD after taking up her new position.

According to Zwane: “Dube TradePort takes matters of governance, ethical conduct and compliance with internal policies and public sector regulations seriously ... The organisation maintains a zero-tolerance approach to undisclosed conflicts of interest, dual employment in the public sector and any form of misconduct that undermines institutional integrity.”

“Dube TradePort remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, accountability and ethical conduct. Further updates will be communicated as necessary.”

Zwane added that the company had appointed Xolile Shabalala to act in Ali’s position as a measure to ensure operational continuity.

The agency maintains policies and procedures governing employment, declarations of interests, leave management and remunerative work outside of the organisation — Motsehoa Mahlatsi, acting CEO

In contrast to Dube TradePort’s proactive and transparent approach, the ECPTA, which has recently been in the news over its chronic financial distress, this week opted to claim the issue was confidential.

While the agency confirmed that Ali is employed on a fixed-term contract as executive director of corporate services, it declined to comment further.

Responding to media enquiries regarding leave records, attendance and remuneration, acting CEO Motsehoa Mahlatsi cited obligations relating to employee confidentiality and the protection of personal information.

“The agency maintains policies and procedures governing employment, declarations of interests, leave management and remunerative work outside of the organisation,” she said.

“Employees are required to comply with these policies, including applicable declaration requirements. These policies are administered through established governance, human resources and oversight processes and apply to all employees, including executives.

“In accordance with its obligations relating to employee confidentiality and the protection of personal information, ECPTA is not in a position to disclose remuneration details, leave records, attendance records or other confidential employment information pertaining to individual employees.”

The agency did not clarify whether Ali had ever declared any outside paid work or whether it had been aware of this anomaly before the Sunday Times enquiry.

The ECPTA is facing an operational crisis driven by severe funding cuts by the province’s department of economic development, environmental affairs & tourism. According to reports published over the past two weeks, its budget is projected to fall from R436m in 2023/2024 to R210m by 2026/2027.

The Public Servants Association says R204m of the agency’s current budget has been ring-fenced for salaries, leaving insufficient funds for operational needs.

The financial crisis has severely affected infrastructure and anti-poaching capabilities, with the publication Tourism Update warning this month that the situation is crippling regional tourism and calling for private-sector intervention to help preserve the province’s natural assets.