Ekurhuleni bosses’ kids score

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The son of former Ekurhuleni City manager Imogen Mashazi worked for a company contracted by the municipality. File photo.

A company that won two multimillion‑rand IT contracts from the City of Ekurhuleni just over four years ago employed the son of the then city manager Imogen Mashazi and the daughter of the now suspended chief information officer Moloko Monyepao in what appears to be a case of conflict of interest and nepotism.

The Sunday Times can reveal that early in 2022, Idol Consulting Firm hired Phumelela Mashazi and Dikeledi Monyepao as “junior support analysts”. The details of their employment at Idol are documented in an invoice, signed off by Moloko Monyepao among others, in which the company billed Ekurhuleni about R2.7m for deploying 35 consultants at the metro.

The Sunday Times asked Phumelela, who was 24 at the time, about what IT qualifications he has, where he studied and when he graduated. He said he was not interested and cut the call.

Publicly available data from official records confirms that Phumelela is the son of Mashazi and her husband Raymond Mashazi. Mashazi, who retired from the municipality last August, did not respond to questions.

The records show that Phumelela has also worked for XET Solutions, another IT company under investigation by Ekurhuleni officials for allegedly extracting more than R483m from the metro through billing for ghost workers and inflating invoices.

Dikeledi could not be reached for comment and her father did not respond to WhatsApp questions about whether he had declared at the time that his daughter worked at a company contracted by the metro.

A desktop search by the Sunday Times reveals that Idol received at least two IT contracts from Ekurhuleni. The entity was first placed on a panel of “accredited service providers to assist with acquisition of additional software licences, software licence renewals, ICT implementations, enhancements, support and maintenance on an as-and-when-required [basis],” in 2021.

The company charged the metro R400 per hour for each technician, bringing the total to R64,000 per technician

When that panel’s validity expired in 2024, the company was placed on another panel with a three-year term that expires in the middle of next year. Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini did not respond to questions about how much the metro had paid Idol so far.

The company has also received tenders from Ethekwini, Lekwa and Mogale City municipalities. Idol’s invoice shows that the company billed Ekurhuleni for a total of 33 junior IT support analysts, one senior developer and two junior developers. All but two of them worked 160 hours each between January 31 and February 27 of 2022.

The company charged the metro R400 per hour for each technician, bringing the total to R64,000 per technician. It is not clear if the technicians were employed permanently by Idol or if they were subcontractors. The invoice identifies the services rendered only as “ICT implementations, enhancement, support and maintenance”.

It does not link the billed work to any municipal IT project. Nor does it cite a specific contract or service level agreement.

Three other people on the list, Melita Seakamela, Nhlanhla Kuna and Jessica Khosa, say in their online profiles that they worked as data capturers for Idol at varying times between 2020 and 2024. Seakemela and Khosa also worked for XET Solutions as data capturers.

The LinkedIn profile of another person on the list, Emmarentia Madiseng, shows that she worked for the municipality permanently as a customer services representative between 2019 and 2024.

Dlamini said Phumelela and Dikeledi were among several young Ekurhuleni residents working for service providers that were appointed in line with due process. After the support and maintenance contract was awarded to Idol, the company proposed hiring and transferring skills to Ekurhuleni’s unemployed youth.

“This was done for free by the IT company,” Dlamini said. “In the spirit of transferring skills, the service provider does not claim or charge the city for training and developing these individuals that assist in supporting, expanding and continuously developing and updating the systems currently implemented in the city. On the issue of the payment, the municipality was paying the company what is due to them based on the services they were contracted for.”

Ekurhuleni’s ICT department appears to be a major source of public money that is systematically drawn off by politically connected networks through loosely monitored, opaque contracts and suspect billing practices

This is despite the Idol invoice reflecting that Phumelela and Dikeledi would be paid R64,000 each.

Dlamini did not respond to questions about whether Mashazi and Monyepao had declared that their children were working for a company contracted by the municipality.

Ekurhuleni’s ICT department appears to be a major source of public money that is systematically drawn off by politically connected networks through loosely monitored, opaque contracts and suspect billing practices.

Last week the Sunday Times exposed how, towards the middle of 2023, Monyepao demanded that a sensitive contract to read electricity meters remotely be moved from the energy department to his. This paved the way for the appointment of XET Solutions. Following the company’s appointment, Ekurhuleni’s IT billing infrastructure was hacked.

The hackers, working with municipal insiders, deliberately manipulated electricity billing data, reducing what businesses and residents owe to a fraction of their real debts. In other cases, they deleted debts for rates and taxes to fraudulently secure rates-clearance certificates to facilitate the quick transfer of properties. Ekurhuleni lost revenue worth an estimated R2bn as a result of the hack.

Monyepao, who became CIO in April 2022 after being promoted by Mashazi, has since been suspended in connection with the breach. His disciplinary hearing is under way.

XET Solutions has benefited from five contracts from Ekurhuleni in the past seven years. A number of payments the metro made to the company are questionable. These include R18m that was allegedly paid without supporting documentation such as purchase orders and invoices as well as seven invoices, totaling R48m, paid on June 30 2022 — the last day of the financial year. Five of the seven invoices had been submitted on the same day.

XET Solutions also paid to charter a private jet that ferried Imogen Mashazi to London in 2022. Last month, the Sunday Times revealed that her trip was bankrolled by XET Solutions.

Idol director Andile Garth Zulu did not respond to questions either.