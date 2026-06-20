Phumzile Van Damme, IFP’s Van der Merwe ‘ambassador candidates’

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Former DA MP Phumzile van Damme, who now lives in Norway, is viewed by officials as strategically positioned to represent South Africa in the Scandinavian country. File photo.

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Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme and longstanding IFP leader Liezl van der Merwe are among dozens of candidates being considered for ambassadorial appointments as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to fill several key diplomatic vacancies.

The Sunday Times has learnt that the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has recommended Van Damme for the ambassadorial post in Norway. Van der Merwe is also being considered for a posting, with an insider claiming it will be to a European country.

Sources with intimate knowledge of the process said the two politicians are on a list of about 40 candidates whose names have been submitted for presidential approval. The appointments are expected to form part of a broader effort to fill long-standing vacancies at South African missions abroad.

According to insiders, Dirco invited GNU parties to submit names for consideration. While coalition partners, including the DA and IFP, provided potential candidates, Van Damme’s name is understood to have been recommended by the department itself.

“London is one of the vacancies. GNU partners and other political parties have submitted names to Dirco and Van Damme is among those under consideration,” said a source.

Van Damme, who now lives in Norway, is viewed by officials as strategically positioned to represent South Africa in the Scandinavian country. During her time in parliament, she emerged as one of the DA’s most recognisable figures, serving as shadow minister of communications and becoming a prominent voice on issues ranging from media freedom and telecommunications policy to state accountability.

Van der Merwe is being considered for an ambassadorial appointment in the next round of diplomatic postings — Sources

Her tenure in the party was not without controversy. In 2020, she publicly criticised the DA’s handling of racism allegations and internal governance disputes, eventually resigning from the party in 2021 after more than a decade as a member and public representative.

Van der Merwe, meanwhile, is one of the IFP’s longest-serving public representatives and served as former party leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s spokesperson. She has represented the party in parliament since 2012 and is regarded as one of its most effective communicators.

According to sources, Van der Merwe is being considered for an ambassadorial appointment in the next round of diplomatic postings. While it remains unclear which country she could be deployed to, insiders said both the IFP and Dirco were keen to see her represent South Africa abroad.

Should her appointment be confirmed, Van der Merwe would become the second IFP member to be appointed ambassador since the formation of the GNU. Last year, former IFP KwaZulu-Natal secretary and the party’s former leader in the provincial legislature, BT Buthelezi, was confirmed ambassador to Benin. Buthelezi is awaiting a démarche (a formal diplomatic step conveying his position)

Sources said Van der Merwe had also been considered for the Benin posting before officials ultimately settled on Buthelezi. She has since been earmarked for consideration in a subsequent round of diplomatic appointments.

Van der Merwe and Van Damme could not be reached for comment.