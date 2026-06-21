‘Sorry John, it’s party over pals’ – Geordin Hill-Lewis

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The party and public take precedence over personal friendships, DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said of his decision to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe agriculture minister John Steenhuisen from his cabinet.

Though he con­ceded it was a dif­fi­cult decision to drop his friend from the cab­inet, he denied that he had betrayed him.

“My only response would be to say that the easi­est thing to have done would have been not to ruffle any feath­ers. But I want the pub­lic to know that in a DA gov­ern­ment, or in a future [gov­ern­ment of national unity] where the DA is the largest party, they can trust us to do what is right, not what is easy,” Hill-Lewis said.

Hill-Lewis has asked Ram­a­phosa to appoint DA envir­on­mental affairs min­is­ter Wil­lie Aucamp to the agri­cul­ture port­fo­lio held by Steen­huisen, demot­ing the party’s former leader to deputy min­is­ter of trade, industry & com­pet­i­tion.

The move coin­cided with wide­spread dis­sat­is­fac­tion among farm­ers at Steen­huisen’s hand­ling of the foot-and-mouth dis­ease out­break and the beha­viour of his chief of staff, Jana le Roux, who is said to have told an agri­cul­tural CEO he would be “f*cked up in court”.

The DA con­siders the farm­ing lobby a vital vot­ing con­stitu­ency and fears los­ing its sup­port to the Free­dom Front Plus.

Hill-Lewis’ cabinet reshuffle request is said to have infuriated some within the DA caucus, saying he had taken a decision without consulting senior party figures.

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