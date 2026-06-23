Nku a ‘drug facilitator with connections to the ANC’, Witness J tells Madlanga inquiry

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Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and co-commissioner advocate Sandile Khumalo SC during the commission of Inquiry in Pretoria. File photo.

A data analyst in law enforcement has told the Madlanga commission of inquiry how businessman Tumelo Nku was linked to the 2021 Aeroton cocaine bust and allegedly facilitated containers used to conceal drugs.

The allegations were made during in camera testimony by the analyst referred to as Witness J. Nku has been implicated in alleged criminal activity involving Gauteng traffic police chief inspector Samuel Mashaba.

Nku was said to have been an informant, but Witness J told the commission he was an alleged drug facilitator.

Witness J also told the commission Nku, who was found at the crime scene of more than 700g of drugs in Johannesburg in July 2021, was connected to the ANC in the Eastern Cape.

The information was contained in a redacted testimony by Witness J, who testified before the commission last week.

“Tumelo is a facilitator of the containers used to conceal illegal drugs. He is involved in drug trafficking and has people assisting him to facilitate the trafficking of drugs,” alleged Witness J.

According to Witness J, who testified in camera last week, businessman Tumelo Nku is a facilitator for the containers that are used to conceal illegal drugs.



He is involved in drug trafficking and has people who are assisting him in facilitating the trafficking of drugs.… pic.twitter.com/CadNpM02DB — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) June 22, 2026

Witness J told the commission the shipment that contained more than 700g of drugs discovered in Johannesburg had Transnet logos.

During the bust, Nku allegedly told officials he was an informant.

The witness told the commission Mashaba assisted Nku in his illegal activities.

Mashaba was suspended last week after he testified about the same drugs at the Madlanga commission.

When Witness J was asked about Nku’s source of income, the witness said Nku was a businessman and allegedly used some of his business to conceal money from proceeds of crime.

“Even in tenders he is connected to the ANC because most branches ask for donations. I think he secured a table for the Eastern Cape for the January 8 [ANC annual celebration] in 2019, 2020,” Witness J said.

Nku is yet to appear before the commission to respond to the allegations.

Sowetan