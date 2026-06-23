Politics

WATCH LIVE | Cachalia outlines security cluster’s preparedness for June 30 ‘shutdown’

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Police minister Firoz Cachalia is expected to brief the media on the national security cluster’s state of preparedness before the planned June 30 anti-illegal immigrant marches and “shutdown”.

Video courtesy of the SABC

TimesLIVE

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