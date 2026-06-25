June 30 march will go ahead, says eThekwini municipality

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eThekwini municipality clashed with March and March over routes for their upcoming June 30 gathering

eThekwini municipality has denied it failed to approve an application by March and March to demonstrate in Durban on June 30.

Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu was responding to claims by the anti-immigrant body’s founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who said the city had denied its application on Wednesday, citing national security threats.

“The March and March application was not denied, however, the city requested that the organisers consider an alternative route ending at the Durban City Hall.”

It is understood March and March wanted to start the demonstration at Albert Park and end at Hoy Park, near the Point precinct. The area was targeted during previous xenophobic attacks and is an area of focus by current anti-immigrant organisations.

Following an impasse over the routes, top brass of KZN police intervened on the sidelines of premier Thami Ntuli’s Engangeni Ngesango summit on Undocumented Foreign Nationals in Durban on Thursday.

Ngobese-Zuma and fellow anti-immigrant activist Nkosikhona Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba were invited to address delegates.

Zungu said: “Key law enforcement role-players convened with March and March representatives today [Thursday] to discuss and table safety and security strategies.”

He said proposed starting and ending points were provided to the organisation, which were subsequently declined.

“Following careful consideration, the proposed alternative endpoint was also declined due to safety concerns.

“Role-players cited safety and security concerns should the march proceed along unauthorised routes.”

The end point is yet to be confirmed.

Zungu said the Durban Metro Police Service is working in collaboration with the police and various law enforcement agencies to ensure a visible presence is maintained throughout the city and surrounding areas, including townships, business districts, major transport routes and other key locations.

“Law enforcement officers remain on high alert and are prepared to respond swiftly to any incidents that may threaten public safety or infrastructure.”

eThekwini Municipality said comprehensive safety and security measures continue to be in place throughout the city to maintain peace, stability, and public order.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious or illegal activities that may pose a threat to public safety.

He said the the public is also urged to remain calm, vigilant, and continue with their daily activities as normal while law enforcement agencies monitor the situation.

TimesLIVE