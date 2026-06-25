Ndhlela, Zuma-Sambudla seek court intervention over MK Party expulsion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela have launched an urgent court application seeking to overturn their expulsion from the MK Party.

Story audio is generated using AI

Former MK Party MP Nhlamulo Ndhlela and party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla have launched an urgent court application seeking to overturn their expulsion from the party, arguing they were kicked out without due process and in violation of the party’s constitution.

The pair filed papers in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, asking the court to review and set aside the decision announced by MKP secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo on June 18 and to order their immediate reinstatement as party members.

In the founding affidavit, deposed to by Ndhlela, the applicants contend they were expelled through a public media briefing without being served with charges, notified of disciplinary proceedings or given an opportunity to state their case.

“The application is brought on a narrow and, with respect, unanswerable basis: the first respondent has a written constitution which prescribes the exclusive procedure by which a non-probationary member may be disciplined and expelled. None of the steps prescribed by that procedure were followed,” Ndhlela states in the papers.

Ndhlela, a founding member of the MK Party, and its inaugural national spokesperson, argues that the party constitution constitutes a binding contract between the organisation and its members and that any disciplinary action must comply with those rules.

The court papers describe the matter as urgent, particularly because Ndhlela remains a member of parliament whose seat depends on his membership of the MK Party. He argues that if the expulsion stands, he faces the immediate risk of losing his seat in the National Assembly under section 47(3)(c) of the constitution.

According to the affidavit, Ndhlela wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza on June 22 asking her not to act on the expulsion pending the outcome of legal proceedings. He says the loss of his parliamentary seat would cause irreparable harm because it could trigger processes to replace him before the courts have ruled on the legality of the party’s decision.

The applicants dispute the grounds cited for their expulsion.

Nomvalo announced on June 18 that Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela were expelled with immediate effect. The reasons advanced included allegations that Zuma-Sambudla undermined organisational unity through public statements and social media posts, challenged party leadership structures and disclosed internal matters publicly.

She was also accused of involvement in the transfer of late MKP MP Mzikayise “Muzi” Ntshingila to another medical facility without the knowledge of his family.

Ndhlela, meanwhile, was accused of convening media briefings without approval, misrepresenting party positions and participating in activities outside authorised party programmes.

In response, Ndhlela claims the allegations are unfounded and that his public communications as spokesperson were conducted with the knowledge and approval of party president Jacob Zuma. He also rejects claims relating to Ntshingila, saying the applicants assisted the late MP at his own request and with the support of his life partner.

The affidavit further alleges that Nomvalo relied on the wrong constitutional provision when announcing the expulsions. Ndhlela argues that Nomvalo referred to a section that does not exist in the party constitution and that the disciplinary process required by the constitution was never followed.

The applicants also point to a subsequent television interview in which Nomvalo allegedly described the allegations against them as untested and acknowledged that no disciplinary body had made findings against them. Ndhlela argues this amounts to an admission that the expulsions were based on allegations rather than proven misconduct.

Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela want the court to declare their expulsions unlawful and invalid and to compel the MK Party to follow its constitution should it wish to pursue disciplinary action against them in future.

TimesLIVE