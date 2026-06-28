LISTEN | Police will protect protests, not stop them, says acting police minister

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Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has urged police officers to protect both the constitutional right to protest and the rights of all people living in South Africa, warning that law enforcement must not be drawn into political disputes ahead of Tuesday’s planned anti-illegal immigration demonstrations.

Addressing hundreds of police officers and law enforcement personnel in Durban on Sunday ahead of the June 30 marches against undocumented immigrants, Cachalia stressed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was not being deployed to stop peaceful demonstrations but to ensure they take place safely and within the confines of the law.

“Our role is not to take sides in any public debate or political dispute. Our role is to uphold the constitution, enforce the law without fear, favour or prejudice, and ensure that public order is maintained,” he said.

The minister said officers carried the responsibility of protecting both demonstrators and everyone who lives, works and travels in South Africa.

“You are entrusted with protecting the rights of those who choose to demonstrate and the rights of every other person because South Africa has a commitment to respect the humanity and dignity of all human beings in our country.”

While acknowledging growing public concern over illegal immigration, Cachalia said those concerns could not justify violence or the abuse of people’s rights.

“There is a difference between peaceful protest and lawlessness,” he said. “The police are here to protect life, safeguard property, prevent criminality and respond swiftly should any person seek to exploit the legitimate grievances of our people to commit acts of violence, intimidation or vandalism.”

He added that even undocumented migrants deserved to be treated with dignity while the law took its course.

“That includes the dignity of people in our country who are here illegally. Those people are rightly required to leave and to be repatriated, but let’s do so in a decent way, in a respectful way.”

Cachalia also dismissed social media claims that police were being deployed against communities participating in the June 30 demonstrations.

“The police service is not being pitted against our people. That is misinformation, misrepresentation and distortion.”

Drawing on South Africa’s history, he warned officers against repeating the mistakes of the apartheid era and the unrest that engulfed parts of the country during the July 2021 riots.

“We want no violence. Grievances are legitimate. The remedy of violence is never the right response,” he said.

He urged officers to exercise restraint while acting decisively against criminal conduct, regardless of who committed it.

Earlier, KwaZulu-Natal Community Policing Forum secretary-general Siyanda Biyela pledged the support of communities in maintaining peace during the demonstrations.

Biyela said about 9,950 CPF patrollers across the province would be deployed to work alongside SAPS during the operation.

Cachalia welcomed the commitment, saying community participation would strengthen policing efforts.

“I’m very excited by your presence and the fact that 9,000 patrollers in this province will be deployed in support of the SAPS, because it’s very important that our community stands up in defence of its own safety and security.”

The minister told officers that the operation would extend beyond June 30, saying they would continue to play a crucial role in maintaining stability in the weeks and months ahead as the government responds to concerns around illegal immigration while safeguarding constitutional rights.