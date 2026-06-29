Eastern Cape government urges peaceful, lawful anti-illegal immigration protest

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Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has called for calm and lawful behaviour, condemning violence and intimidation ahead of protests against illegal immigration.

The Eastern Cape government has called on residents taking part in Tuesday’s protest against illegal immigration to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly, saying all demonstrations must be conducted lawfully and with due regard for the rights and safety of others.

This comes as multidisciplinary teams work around the clock to monitor the demonstration.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane called on citizens to remain calm and act in accordance with the law. He condemned any intimidation, harassment or violence directed at any individuals, irrespective of their nationality or immigration status.

“South Africa remains a constitutional democracy founded on the rule of law, human dignity, and the protection of all persons within its borders,” he said.

Tuesday is a normal business day and no citizen should be obstructed from conducting their work, he said.

“I call for the same responsible approach to Tuesday’s march, where demonstrators will exercise their constitutional right to protest peacefully and in accordance with the Constitution.”

Individuals or groups found engaging in acts of violence, intimidation or incitement will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law ... Communities are urged not to take the law into their own hands — Oscar Mabuyane, Eastern Cape premier

As of Sunday, about 700 foreigners, mainly Malawians, have been processed by the department of home affairs in Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay. The Eastern Cape has a provincial processing centre in KuGompo City.

“All logistical arrangements have been coordinated to ensure the smooth and safe escort of foreign nationals being deported or repatriated to their country of origin,” said Mabuyane.

“Furthermore, all districts and metros in the province have identified venues to be used as displacement centres to house and manage the processing of migrants as and when required.

“Law enforcement agencies, led by the police, are on high alert across the province to prevent any unlawful activities and ensure that public order is maintained. This includes the monitoring of all points of entry, as well as freight and logistics corridors.

“Individuals or groups found engaging in acts of violence, intimidation or incitement will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

“The provincial government reiterates that immigration matters must be addressed through lawful and orderly processes. Communities are urged not to take the law into their own hands. Any grievances should be directed through appropriate government channels.”

Last week provincial community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha and Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata said intelligence structures had identified multiple high-risk areas where tensions could escalate during the protests targeting foreigners.

Authorities have activated Joint Operational Centres in all eight districts, with a dedicated command structure in Nelson Mandela Bay.

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