Flurry of bus departures from Durban drive-in to meet June 30 deadline

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Malawian nationals gather near North Beach in Durban as they prepare to return to their home country after weeks of uncertainty and displacement.

The eThekwini municipality says there has been a big push to move undocumented Malawian nationals out of the Durban drive-in site as ongoing repatriation efforts continue.

This follows the co-ordinated relocation process to Musina, Limpopo, undertaken in collaboration with the department of home affairs and supporting non-profit organisations.

The municipality said so far, about 7,000 people had been successfully transported to Limpopo, with 58 buses having departed on Sunday and 10 on Monday morning.

An additional 70 buses are scheduled to leave throughout the day as part of intensified efforts to conclude the operation.

The municipality anticipates that all remaining individuals will be transported by Tuesday.

An estimated 300 individuals are awaiting entry to the site for processing.

The municipality is also working with the department of home affairs to arrange a truck to transport luggage, which has been identified as a contributing factor to space constraints on the buses.

TimesLIVE