WATCH | KZN races to clear Durban Drive-In camp as June 30 anti-immigrant protests loom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malawians, with their possessions, wait outside Sherwood Hall in Durban to be deported to their home country to escape anti-immigrant threats.

Story audio is generated using AI

The KwaZulu-Natal government is scrambling to clear thousands of undocumented Malawians from Durban’s Drive-In camp ahead of planned anti-immigrant marches expected to sweep across the province on Monday and Tuesday.

While provincial authorities had hoped to shut down the temporary camp by Monday morning, buses were still ferrying people out of the site by midday as officials raced against the clock.

WATCH | The situation at the old Durban drive as some foreign nationals prepare to leave the country ahead of the anti-illegal immigrant marches tomorrow.



Visit our website for more regular updates. pic.twitter.com/znU5RdcfY4 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 29, 2026

The urgency comes as thousands of South Africans are expected to take to the streets to demand the removal of undocumented foreigners, raising fears of heightened tensions and possible violence.

More than 15,000 Malawians and about 200 Zambians have already been repatriated by their governments. However, Malawi’s slower pace in receiving its citizens forced the eThekwini municipality to step in and assist with relocating those stranded at the camp.

For days, thousands of Malawians have slept on the ground at the former Drive-In site while waiting to be transported home.

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | ]'Siyahamba thina', says some Malawians aboard a bus heading to Limpopo as repatriation efforts continue. https://t.co/DEAYDx4uVP pic.twitter.com/rPxGhRllrv — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 29, 2026

On Sunday, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli inspected the camp, with Ntuli expressing hope it would be closed by Monday.

TimesLIVE understands that under an agreement between the South African and Malawian governments, the remaining estimated 7,000 undocumented Malawians will be transported by eThekwini municipality to Tugela. From there they will board buses to Musina in Limpopo, where South African authorities will complete verification processes before handing them over to Malawian officials for repatriation.

WATCH | Ayanda Zulu representing the community of Ward 64 explaining why they are marching to the Mont Claire Mall. pic.twitter.com/VTYr8hKfqu — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 29, 2026

However, for many, returning home is not a welcome prospect.

Moless Banda, who said he has lived in South Africa since 1993, told TimesLIVE he fears being forced to start over in a country he barely knows.

“I don’t want to go back to Malawi because my family is here in South Africa,” he said.

“I am going to be a foreigner again in my own country.”

Banda said he previously held a temporary permit allowing him to live and work in South Africa but feels he has no choice but to leave.

“The situation here forces me to go back to Malawi,” he said.

WATCH | Residents in Soweto have gathered near the Jabulani Amphitheatre for the anti-illegal immigrant marches. pic.twitter.com/Boac0Cc5Fi — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 29, 2026

“The unfortunate part is that I am disabled. I don’t know what I will do in my country. I can’t work a normal job.”

The operation to empty the Durban camp is expected to continue as authorities try to complete relocations before anti-immigrant demonstrations gather momentum across the province.

TimesLIVE