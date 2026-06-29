SACC praises dignity shown to undocumented migrants as KZN repatriation gathers pace

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Malawians gather near North Beach in Durban as they prepare to return to their home country after weeks of uncertainty and displacement. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

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The South African Council of Churches (SACC) in KwaZulu-Natal has commended government officials, faith-based organisations and humanitarian groups for treating undocumented immigrants with dignity as thousands prepare to be repatriated from the province.

Speaking to TimesLIVE before Tuesday’s planned anti-illegal immigration marches, SACC provincial secretary Bishop Nkosinathi Zondi said the humanitarian response at the eThekwini drive-in camp had demonstrated the country’s compassion despite the tense political climate surrounding undocumented migration.

“I have been encouraged by the response of communities of faith and by many South Africans who have chosen compassion over hostility,” Zondi said.

“It has been heartening to see police officers helping mothers carry their children, home affairs officials treating people with dignity, and volunteers simply showing up to offer hope. The true test of our humanity is how we treat those who are vulnerable.”

More than 20,000 undocumented Malawians have gathered at the eThekwini drive-in camp awaiting repatriation, while about 7,000 others have been processed in Pietermaritzburg. On Sunday, home affairs confirmed that three women had given birth at the Durban camp.

By Monday afternoon, the government and the eThekwini municipality were racing to clear the camp before planned marches, with buses continuing to transport hundreds of people to an alternative site away from the protest routes.

Zondi said churches, Muslim organisations and humanitarian groups had been working together for weeks to provide food, mattresses, blankets, ablution facilities and pastoral care to those sheltering at the camp.

“The church is a home for everyone,” he said.

“Our responsibility is to care for people regardless of where they come from or what their legal status is. We have a pastoral duty to respond whenever there is human suffering.”

He said the SACC had established provincial and national crisis centres to co-ordinate relief efforts and had encouraged churches to open their buildings to families needing temporary shelter while awaiting repatriation.

While expressing concern about the conditions at the camp, particularly families sleeping outdoors and people requiring urgent medical treatment, Zondi said he had also witnessed remarkable acts of kindness.

“It is painful to see children and families sleeping in the open. Some have lost their livelihoods overnight and others urgently need medication. Those are the things that trouble us the most.

“But alongside that suffering, we have seen volunteers creating play spaces for children, churches bringing food, Muslim organisations providing meals and shelter, and officials treating people with respect. Those are the moments that give us hope.”

The SACC said it had held several meetings with organisers of the June 30 marches, the provincial government and the Presidency in an effort to encourage a peaceful approach to the immigration issue.

Zondi said while the church supported the rule of law and believed undocumented immigrants should regularise their status or return home through legal processes, law enforcement remained the responsibility of the state.

“We do not condone the breaking of South Africa’s immigration laws. But equally, we do not believe it is the responsibility of ordinary citizens to enforce those laws. That responsibility belongs to government.”

The church also appealed to employers to stop exploiting undocumented workers and urged political leaders not to inflame tensions for electoral gain.

“We understand the frustrations of communities facing unemployment, crime and failing services,” Zondi said.

“But we are pleading with South Africans to deal with undocumented migration humanely and not allow legitimate concerns to descend into hatred or prejudice.”

He added that migration was not a challenge South Africa could solve alone and called on governments across the Southern African region to address the conflict, poverty and economic instability driving people to leave their home countries.

“People do not leave their homes with their children unless conditions force them to do so. This requires a regional response based on shared responsibility and accountability.”

TimesLIVE