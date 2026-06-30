WATCH | We will continue to March and March until we are heard, says Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

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March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma with her husband Christopher Xolani Zuma during the Durban June 30 demonstration.

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March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has issued a warning that the group will intensify its campaign to rid the country of all illegal foreigners.

Speaking at Point Road in Durban on Tuesday, where a 3,000-strong crowd had gathered, Ngobese-Zuma said they were aware that there were many illegal foreigners who had not left the country by the June 30 deadline.

“We have issued a deadline saying all illegal foreign nationals need to leave the country by June 30 but [they] chose to ignore the deadline, which shows a high level of resistance,” she said.

13:49 March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma engages some of the media presence. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/nvISzobySr — Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) June 30, 2026

She said her T-shirt bore faces of children who had died after consuming expired and poisoned food sold at spaza shops owned by illegal immigrants.

“Until today, those children have never received justice,” she said.

Ngobese-Zuma highlighted the number of buildings “hijacked” in the CBD by foreigners, and criticised the media for concentrating on human rights issues affecting foreigners who had been displaced.

She claimed the buildings had been taken over by Nigerians but when South Africans complained about it, they were accused of being xenophobic.

Ngobese-Zuma vowed that there would be marches until all illegal foreigners had left the country. She said South Africans would have the last word on the matter.

“They can hide but we will suffocate them until they see that they are not welcome in this country,” said Ngobese-Zuma to affirmation from the crowd.

Nkosikhona 'Phakel’umthakathi' Ndabandaba at the June 30 march in Durban. (Lizeka Tandwa)

Nkosikhona “Phakel’umthakathi” Ndabandaba of the Insizwa Ngobunsizwa Development Foundation echoed the sentiments, saying they would win the fight against the illegal foreigners.

“I was born to lead. Since I was a child I showed signs of leadership and I was a special child,” he said.

Ndabandaba said he was aware that people were attempting to sow divisions between him and Ngobese-Zuma.

“Those who are behind that covert campaign will not succeed. I stand by my views and no-one can buy me,” he said.

Divisions between Ndabandaba, Ngizwe Mchunu, representing the amabhinca nation, and Ngobese-Zuma emerged after they met President Cyril Ramaphosa without Ngobese-Zuma on Monday.

In an interview with journalists on Tuesday, Ngobese-Zuma said she was not aware that Mchunu and Ndabandaba had met Ramaphosa. She said she was not informed about the meeting before it took place.

Ndabandaba said he would reveal on Wednesday what was discussed.

TimesLIVE