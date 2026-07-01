DA appoints head of policy Mathew Cuthbert as its new CEO

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DA MP and head of policy Mathew Cuthbert has been appointed as the party’s new CEO. The position has been vacant since 2021. This is the latest development in leadership changes in the DA.

Cuthbert has been replaced by fellow Gauteng MP Jack Bloom, who is due to be sworn in as a deputy minister on Wednesday afternoon.

Before serving as an MP in 2018, Cuthbert was a councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni.

He has a master’s degree in governance and policy developments from Wits University and is armed with other post-graduate qualifications.

TimesLIVE