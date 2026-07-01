Labour and taxi marches keep KZN police on their toes

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Members of the South African National Defence Force and South African Police Service were deployed to KwaDabeka on June 30, where they inspected foreign-owned shops that were looted during unrest in the area.

Police are on high alert in anticipation of two gatherings in Groutville and Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The Maphumulo Taxi Association has planned mass marches to the Groutville Road Traffic Inspectorate centre and KwaDukuza municipality on the north coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

“This action follows an unacceptably prolonged delay in the finalisation of decisions relating to lucrative transport routes, a matter that has had serious economic implications for operators, their families and the broader taxi association."

“Despite engagements and attempts to seek resolution through established channels, the association remains concerned by the lack of decisive action on issues that directly affect the livelihoods of many transport operators,” the organisation said.

It is calling on authorities to provide clarity and resolutions on the routes.

The association warned commuters, residents, businesses and all road users that a total shutdown and stay-away action will accompany the marches on both days.

Public transport services within Maphumulo and surrounding areas and movement along major transport corridors are expected to experience significant disruption.

In January, KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma led efforts aimed at stopping the resurfacing of the 40-year-old conflict over taxi routes involving the Maphumulo Taxi Association and KwaDukuza Taxi Association. The feud has resulted in the deaths of more than 30 people.

A march is expected in Phoenix where the MK Party’s (MKP) labour desk is calling on unemployed locals to register on its database with the aim of creating employment opportunities for local residents.

RAW neighbourhood watch spokesperson Shivaan Singh said they engaged with the MKP labour desk on matters affecting the Phoenix community and to explore ways that could assist residents in finding work opportunities.

“At this stage, there is no identified threat to the safety of residents arising from the march. We therefore encourage the community to remain calm, avoid unnecessary speculation and continue to exercise patience,” he said.

The army is monitoring the situation in the province after sporadic incidents of looting.

Soldiers returned to Clermont on Wednesday after several shops were looted. An ATM which couldn’t be accessed on Tuesday night was removed.

Police also responded to the looting of a tuck shop in Cornubia, north of Durban.

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba commended residents, march organisers and law enforcement agencies for ensuring the June 30 demonstrations were conducted responsibly, describing the outcome as a victory for public safety, social stability and democratic engagement.

Xaba said the conduct of residents demonstrated democratic rights can be exercised in a manner that safeguards lives, property and community wellbeing.

He also thanked law enforcement agencies for maintaining public order throughout the day.

“Our appreciation goes to the men and women in uniform who worked tirelessly to monitor developments, manage crowds and protect residents. Their vigilance, commitment and swift response capabilities contributed significantly to the peaceful outcomes witnessed across eThekwini,” he said.

The city said while the marches were largely peaceful, a few isolated incidents were reported in Clermont and other areas.

TimesLIVE