Phakel’umthakathi talks of plot to kill him at June 30 Durban march

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Phakel'umthakathi says he is not worried about plots to kill him.

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The leader of Ubunsizwa noBunsizwa Development Foundation, Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, better known as “Phakel’umthakathi”, has claimed there was a plot to kill him during the Durban leg of the June 30 march.

Speaking at the Gugu Dlamini Park in Durban on Wednesday, Phakel’umthakathi said he had received an intelligence report about people who were planning to kill him on Tuesday at the mass demonstration against illegal foreigners.

He said this was the reason he had arrived late at the march, which was scheduled to start at 9am but only got underway at midday.

“We were even told to change the flight that we were boarding from Johannesburg to Durban because of security threats,” he said.

Phakel’umthakathi said there had already been a number of instances where his life had been threatened, but did not want to divulge further information, saying it was a serious matter.

However, he vowed that the threats would not force him to retreat on the campaign of advocating an end to illegal foreigners living in SA. He first proposed the June 30 deadline which was adopted by March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

Phakel’umthakathi also touched on a meeting he and another leader, Ngizwe Mchunu, had with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

He said the invitation had been extended to him personally, and professionally he could not extend this to other people, referring to Ngobese-Zuma.

“The president invited me and Ngizwe, if he wanted to met Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, he was also going to invite her,” he said.

He said people who were saying that he and Mchunu left Ngobese-Zuma out of the meeting were trying to sow division. “I support Ngobese-Zuma voluntarily and I will never hijack her programme.”

He said he was commited to ridding the country of illegal foreigners and would continue marching every Thursday, as proposed by Ngobese-Zuma to achieve this goal.

Phakel’umthakathi said Ramaphosa had invited him to the meeting to get an assurance that there would be no bloodshed on the day of the marches.

He said Ramaphosa had urged them to postpone the march based on concerns the country would degenerate into chaos and violence, but Phakel’umthakathi replied that it was too late to do so.

Supporters of Nkosinathi "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba attend a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

He added that they were going to intensify the campaign as it was beginning to bear fruit.

“Thousands of jobs have been created since many illegal foreign nationals have left the country,” he said, adding that by December they hoped to ensure there were 1-million more jobs for South Africans.

Phakel’umthakathi also revealed that they are going to name and shame all “corrupt cops” who were selling drugs, and raid buildings occupied by illegal foreign nationals.

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