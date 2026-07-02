POLL | What do you think of Dina Pule’s return to the cabinet?

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Dina Pule sworn in as the minister of social development.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa’s late-night cabinet reshuffle has sent shockwaves through South Africa’s political landscape, headlined by the unexpected return of former communications minister Dina Pule.

Pule has been appointed to lead the crucial social development department, filling the vacancy left by Sisisi Tolashe who was dismissed in May over administrative controversies.

While the ANC has welcomed her appointment, expressing confidence that she will serve vulnerable citizens with dedication, the decision has ignited fierce pushback from opposition benches, civil society and the ANC’s own veteran structures.

Pule’s return to the national executive comes more than a decade after she was fired from the cabinet by former president Jacob Zuma in July 2013.

Her exit followed a scathing report by public protector Thuli Madonsela which found Pule guilty of unlawful and unethical conduct regarding the funnelling of state resources and contracts to her romantic partner during the 2012 ICT Indaba.

Parliament’s ethics committee at the time concluded she had breached the executive code of conduct and systematically misled the investigation.

Opposition parties such as the DA and ActionSA have strongly condemned the appointment, claiming it undermines the GNU’s stated commitment to clean governance and accountability.

Conversely, others argue that her subsequent internal roles and legislative experience qualify her for political rehabilitation.

Where do you stand on the president’s decision?