LISTEN | ‘Easy to shout’: Mbalula says vote to secure borders

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says it is far more meaningful for citizens to influence policy through democratic processes. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has poured cold water on recent anti-illegal immigration protests, saying public anger over porous borders should be expressed through the ballot box rather than mass demonstrations.

Speaking in the aftermath of the June 30 nationwide protests, Mbalula said it was “easy to shout” about border control on the streets, but far more meaningful for citizens to influence policy through democratic processes.

His remarks come as tensions around illegal immigration have intensified, with protest groups calling for stricter enforcement and, in some instances, taking matters into their own hands.

Mbalula drew a clear line between lawful governance and public mobilisation, insisting the responsibility for enforcing immigration laws lies solely with the state.

“No mob, no march and no self-appointed commander may take that power into their own hands,” he said, acknowledging there had been incidents of violence, intimidation and looting linked to the protests.

He thanked law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service and the Border Management Authority, for maintaining order during the demonstrations, and praised what he described as the majority of South Africans who chose not to participate in the protests.

According to Mbalula, the limited impact of the protests, with schools, transport systems and businesses largely operating as normal, reflected a broader public rejection of disruptive action.

He conceded illegal immigration places pressure on public services and remains a legitimate concern for many South Africans. However, he said addressing the issues requires structured policy interventions rather than reactionary measures.

Mbalula pointed to government efforts over the years, including deportations and border enforcement, as evidence action is being taken, while also noting that legal challenges have at times constrained the state’s ability to act.

He emphasised the need for a broader, co-ordinated African response to migration, describing it as a “continental question” driven by economic disparities, conflict and climate-related pressures.

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