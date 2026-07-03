Stop dropping off foreign employees at closed repatriation site, says eThekwini municipality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The last group of about 400 Malawians who were transported from the Durban drive-in to Musina in Limpopo before it was decomissioned this week.

Story audio is generated using AI

eThekwini municipality has called on the public to stop “dropping off” foreigners at the decomissioned repatriation site at the Durban drive-in.

The city said despite confirming the site’s closure on Tuesday, a number of people were dropping off their employees in the hope of the government stepping in to assist.

By Friday a group of about 700 people were gathered on the side of the fenced-off site with their bags of clothes and other possessions.

“The public, employers and transport operators are urged to refrain from bringing foreign nationals to the site, as no services are being provided there.

“The temporary repatriation processing centre for undocumented foreign nationals has been centralised in Musina, Limpopo, under the co-ordination of the department of home affairs," the city said on Friday.

The municipality said all matters relating to undocumented foreigners fall under the mandate of the department of home affairs.

The last group of foreigners were transported to Musina on Tuesday, the day of national protests against illegal migrants and the deadline given by organisers for them to leave the country.

The city said the marches held on Tuesday were peaceful and orderly, with no major incidents of violence, loss of life or significant damage to infrastructure reported in the city.

They acknowledged the responsible conduct of residents, march organisers and law enforcement agencies in ensuring that the demonstrations proceeded without incident.

More than 20,000 Malawians were processed and repatriated through the Sherwood and Drive-In sites.

“To support the operation, government procured more than 300 buses, of which eThekwini municipality provided 150 on a cost-recovery basis.”

TimesLIVE