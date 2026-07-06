A year of Madlanga: the inquiry investigating corruption, crime and political interference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. File photo.

Story audio is generated using AI

One year ago, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stood before the media and made allegations that sent shockwaves through the country.

His July 6 2025 press briefing accused senior political leaders, police officials and members of the criminal justice system of interfering in investigations, protecting organised crime and undermining law enforcement.

The allegations ultimately led to the establishment of the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2025 and chaired by retired Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the commission is tasked with investigating allegations that criminal syndicates and political actors had infiltrated policing, intelligence, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and parts of the judiciary.

Its mandate includes recommending prosecutions, disciplinary action and institutional reforms where evidence warrants such action.

When public hearings began on September 17 2025, Mkhwanazi was the commission’s first witness.

Over the past year, the commission has heard testimony from current and former police officers, intelligence officials and other witnesses

Over several days of testimony, which he concluded on September 19, he expanded on the allegations made during his July media briefing, warning that South Africa’s criminal justice system risked collapse if systemic corruption was not addressed.

Among the key allegations made by Mkhwanazi were claims of political interference in police investigations, including accusations that now suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu improperly influenced policing matters and exceeded his authority by directing the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT).

He also alleged entrenched corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS), accusing senior police officials of frustrating investigations and protecting criminal networks.

His testimony extended beyond SAPS, implicating members of the judiciary, crime intelligence and former political leaders, including former police ministers Bheki Cele and Nathi Mthethwa, in allegedly undermining the administration of justice.

Mkhwanazi further claimed politically motivated murders were routinely mishandled, with some cases downgraded to inquests instead of prosecutions and suspects being granted minimal bail before later being rearrested.

Over the past year, the commission has heard testimony from current and former police officers, intelligence officials and other witnesses.

Its investigations have examined:

political interference in police investigations and specialised crime-fighting units;

the disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal PKTT;

alleged corruption within SAPS, the NPA and the judiciary;

the infiltration of organised criminal syndicates into state institutions;

the alleged role played by senior government officials and politicians in facilitating or failing to act against organised crime; and

whether disciplinary action, suspensions or criminal prosecutions should follow where prima facie evidence exists.

Among the commission’s most significant evidence has been testimony relating to the “Big Five” criminal cartel.

Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo told the commission about alleged links between organised crime figures and state officials, presenting evidence that included financial transactions and WhatsApp communications.

A second interim report was submitted to Ramaphosa on May 29, while the commission’s final report is expected to be delivered by August 31

Alleged organised crime figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has also featured prominently during proceedings, with witnesses alleging he cultivated relationships with senior police officials, influenced investigations and secured government contracts through those relationships.

Evidence before the commission also led to the dismissal of SAPS organised crime head Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri after allegations that he had accepted a R80,000 loan from Matlala.

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona has come under scrutiny over the disappearance of 541kg of cocaine from a Hawks facility. He resigned last week.

Several witnesses have testified anonymously or in closed sessions because of safety concerns.

The commission has heard evidence about threats against whistleblowers and investigators, including the deaths of Ekurhuleni metro police department whistleblowers Marius van der Merwe and Jaco Hanekom.

The use of pseudonyms and closed hearings has reflected concerns about witness safety as allegations of organised crime infiltration continue to emerge.

A second interim report was submitted to Ramaphosa on May 29, while the commission’s final report is expected to be delivered by August 31.

The inquiry has already had a tangible impact on law enforcement, with several senior police officers suspended or dismissed after evidence presented during the hearings.

Public hearings continue as the commission investigates allegations of corruption, political interference and organised crime within the criminal justice system.

TimesLIVE