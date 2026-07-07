DA: it’s not our job to investigate Tony Leon’s Resolve Communications

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The DA says it has no obligation to investigate the conduct of private companies, despite mounting questions about allegations involving consultancy firm Resolve Communications and former party leader Tony Leon.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, DA spokesperson Jan de Villiers said no allegations of wrongdoing had been made against any DA public representative.

“If anyone has credible evidence, the DA has established processes to thoroughly investigate and deal with it. Questions about the conduct of private firms must be accounted for by those firms, not by the DA,” he said.

The party’s response comes as at least three senior DA insiders told TimesLIVE that neither the parliamentary caucus nor the federal executive has met to discuss the political fallout from former DA leader John Steenhuisen’s explosive claims about Resolve Communications.

According to the insiders, the official explanation for the caucus not meeting is parliament’s recess. A separate source said the federal executive has also not convened to discuss allegations made by Steenhuisen during his interview with News24, in which he implicated Leon.

That appears to contradict remarks by DA federal chair Solly Msimanga, who told several news outlets that the party‘s federal executive was investigating the allegations involving Leon.

“DA public representatives are always expected to conduct themselves with integrity, and no evidence to the contrary has been presented. A meeting or representation is not evidence of wrongdoing.”

De Villiers insisted there was no basis for disciplinary action. “DA public representatives are routinely engaged by a wide range of stakeholders, including industry bodies, interest groups, businesses, NGOs, trade unions, experts, lawyers and public affairs firms,” he said.

“These meetings are normal in the course of government. The DA’s programme in government is decided by us and no one else. We consider the views of many stakeholders; sometimes we agree with them, sometimes not.

“DA public representatives are always expected to conduct themselves with integrity, and no evidence to the contrary has been presented. A meeting or representation is not evidence of wrongdoing.”

De Villiers also sought to shift attention to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint an “actually corrupt and disgraced former minister” back into the cabinet.

“In a week in which the president has appointed an actually corrupt and disgraced former minister back into the cabinet, we hope the same level of scrutiny will now be directed at him for that indefensible appointment.”

Alleged conduct resembles state capture: Ramaphosa

But Ramaphosa has weighed in on the allegations involving Leon, saying they bore the hallmarks of the type of conduct associated with state capture.

“With regard to the allegations that we are hearing about one called Tony Leon. I mean that really smacks of this type of state capture that has been talked about,” Ramaphosa said.

“The people who have been campaigning against state capture are now themselves deeply immersed and influencing where contracts should go in a very active way. So I think the truth will still need to come out when it comes to this.”

The controversy escalated after the Sunday Times revealed allegations that Msimanga met Leon to discuss consultancy work involving Resolve Communications while he was mayor of Tshwane.

During the discussion, I was asked to consider ways in which Resolve Communications could be incorporated into work being undertaken by the newly established administration — Former senior member of Msimanga’s mayoral staff

During an interview on 702 on Monday, Msimanga flatly denied that such a meeting had taken place.

“Let me make it very clear: there was never such a meeting,” he said, adding that City of Tshwane records would support his version.

Leon, however, while rejecting any suggestion of impropriety, acknowledged he had met Msimanga.

‘Uncomfortable’ meeting took place: affidavit

The allegations are contained in an affidavit obtained by the Sunday Times from a former senior member of Msimanga’s mayoral staff.

The affidavit forms part of a complaint lodged by ActionSA, which is seeking an investigation into Steenhuisen’s claims that Resolve Communications pressured DA ministers serving in the government of national unity to meet its clients.

According to the deponent, the meeting took place in Msimanga’s office and was “uncomfortable”.

“During the discussion, I was asked to consider ways in which Resolve Communications could be incorporated into work being undertaken by the newly established administration,” the official states.

“From what was discussed during the meeting, I understood that Resolve Communications was seeking to secure consulting or contractual work from the City of Tshwane and that the purpose of the engagement was to explore opportunities through which the company could provide services to the city.”

TimesLIVE