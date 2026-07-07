Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry continues

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hears more witness testimony on Tuesday

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TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will hear more witness testimony on Tuesday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

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