AfriForum says Malema ‘belongs in jail’ after Madlanga commission evidence

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AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel insists that EFF leader Julius Malema “belongs in jail” after fresh allegations against the opposition leader surfaced before the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Kriel said: “This confirms yet again that Julius Malema belongs in jail and the EFF is, in AfriForum’s view, a racketeering enterprise.”

Kriel’s remarks come after evidence emerged before the commission this week linking Malema to an alleged conspiracy to remove former inspector-general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe in 2021.

However, Malema has firmly denied the allegations in an affidavit filed with the commission and placed on record on Tuesday.

The EFF leader is accused of orchestrating Dintwe’s removal at a time when crime intelligence operations support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan was facing disciplinary proceedings.

Malema has also been accused of politically protecting Khan during the disciplinary process and benefiting from police information allegedly supplied by the senior officer.

Malema’s version directly contradicts that of commission investigator Tshepo Nyatlo, whose affidavit alleges that Khan, Malema and businessman Mohamed Sayed conspired in June 2021 to engineer Dintwe’s removal

“I deny that I conspired to orchestrate the removal of Dr Dintwe,” Malema said in his affidavit.

At the time, Dintwe was responsible for overseeing intelligence and counter-intelligence activities within South Africa’s intelligence services and investigating allegations of maladministration and abuse of power.

Malema’s version directly contradicts that of commission investigator Tshepo Nyatlo, whose affidavit alleges that Khan, Malema and businessman Mohamed Sayed conspired in June 2021 to engineer Dintwe’s removal.

According to Nyatlo’s affidavit, Khan allegedly supplied Sayed with parliamentary questions for then-EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to ask Dintwe. The questions centred on allegations that Dintwe had links to alleged drug lord Timmy Marimuthu.

The commission’s evidence does not allege direct communication between Khan and Malema. Instead, it suggests Sayed acted as an intermediary. Sayed is an executive at Carnilinx, a company that donated funds to the EFF when it was established in 2013.

Addressing his relationship with Carnilinx, Malema said he had publicly acknowledged the company’s financial support for the party.

“I voluntarily stated at the EFF 10th anniversary celebration … that Mr [Adriano] Mazzotti, who is the CEO of Carnilinx, donated funds that helped register the EFF. It is also a matter of public record,” said Malema.

He also rejected suggestions that he had lived rent-free at a property linked to Mazzotti.

Malema did not specifically respond to allegations that Sayed requested information from Khan regarding a criminal case opened at Sandton police station by VBS Mutual Bank curator Anoosh Rooplal. The commission alleges Khan supplied Sayed with information relating to the case, including Rooplal’s personal details and home address, for Malema’s benefit.

Malema and former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu were previously implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal by former bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi in an affidavit before his sentencing in 2023. Malema has dismissed Matodzi’s claims as untested evidence.

Regarding the communications between Sayed and Khan, Malema said: “Be that as it may, I do not have knowledge of the exchanges between Mr Sayed and Gen Khan.”

He also denied the allegations against him “to the extent that they infer any unlawful conduct on my part”.

Malema also rejected claims that the EFF received bribes from Bertobrite, a company that held a City of Tshwane tender.

In 2020 investigative journalists at amaBhungane reported that Bertobrite paid millions of rands to companies linked to the EFF after securing a fuel supply tender in the City of Tshwane.

“To the best of my knowledge, I deny any Bertobrite bribery of the EFF,” said Malema.

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