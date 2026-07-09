Simelane admits it’s a long shot to eradicate SA’s 4,200 informal settlements

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Human settlements minister Thembi Simelane has admitted that it is a long shot to eradicate all 4,200 informal settlements across the country.

Simelane told Sunday Times on Wednesday that the odds are “stacked against us” on completely eradicating informal human settlements. This is why she does not want to put a deadline on eradicating the settlements.

Instead, Simelane says government has introduced several programmes ― including in-situ building, where certain informal settlements are upgraded into more habitable spaces ― as well as a law that prohibits people from illegally occupying public and private land.

Simelane is also accelerating the process of dealing with incomplete housing projects across the country.

Another intervention is looking at increasing the threshold for the government housing subsidy that assists first-time home buyers and builders from R22,000 to R35,000.

These interventions, she said, are critical to ensuring there is adequate housing which would lead to a reduction in the number of informal settlements.

Of the 4,200 informal settlements in South Africa, at least 800 of them are in Johannesburg.

This process would ensure there is less disruption to people’s livelihoods as they will still be able to live in the same informal settlements which have been upgraded to make them more habitable.

In-situ, she said, means moving shacks in informal settlements to make space for roads, electricity and general reticulation.

Simelane said there was also a draft Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Amendment Bill to deal with the illegal occupation of public and private land.

Once passed, this law will criminalise those who take over public or private land illegally. She believes it will go a long way in slowing down the number of mushrooming informal settlements across the country.

On the housing subsidy, she says she is advocating for an increase in the funding threshold from R22,000 to R35,000 as the economic indicators show this amount is insufficient.

“As government we’re unable to afford the difference between R22,000 to R35,000 for now. But our partners have been commercial banks who assist these people,” said Simelane.