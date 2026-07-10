Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, 3 co-accused out on R50k bail each

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Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi and her three co-accused are out on bail after their case was postponed to August 28. File photo.

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Former Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality city manager Imogen Mashazi and three co-accused have been released on bail of R50,000 each after appearing in the Germiston magistrate ‘s court on corruption charges.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Friday that Mashazi, the municipality’s head of legal services advocate Khemraj Behari, head of human resources Linda Gasheka and Ekurhuleni deputy chief of police Julius Mkhwanazi had all secured release.

Mashazi and Gasheka were released after the state completed verification of their residential addresses.

Behari and Mkhwanazi had already been granted bail on Thursday, but remained in custody overnight because they were unable to pay the bail amount. They were released on Friday after payment was made.

The four accused face four counts of corruption linked to the alleged abuse of public office, unlawful salary adjustments and the obstruction of internal disciplinary processes.

The case has been postponed to August 28 for further police investigations.

Kganyago said the prosecuting authority remained committed to pursuing corruption cases involving public officials.

“The NPA remains committed to ensuring accountability for corruption involving public officials and will continue to prosecute matters where there is sufficient evidence to hold those entrusted with public office accountable,” he said.

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