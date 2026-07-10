Hill-Lewis urges Ramaphosa to appoint a permanent police minister, decries Mchunu’s R2.6m salary

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DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to appoint a permanent minister of police.

In the letter dated July 10 2026, Hill-Lewis tells Ramaphosa that as a partner in the Government of National Unity (GNU) he feels it’s part of his responsibility in restoring public confidence and strengthening the rule of law.

He said there was anxiety across the country about the safety of families, criminals being arrested, proper investigation of cases and their prosecutions, as well as the corrupt network inside the police.

“South Africa’s crime crisis is a national emergency,” said Hill-Lewis. “South Africa cannot afford uncertainty in the leadership of the police service at a time when murder, extortion, gang violence, infrastructure sabotage and organised crime are inflicting such deep harm on communities and the economy.”

He said to adequately address all these concerns being raised by the public, there has to be stability in the police.

“I therefore respectfully request that you move with urgency to make a permanent appointment to the office of minister of police. The current acting minister of police has been acting in the position for a year.”

Firoz Cachalia has been acting as police minister after the suspension of Senzo Mchunu, an ally of Ramaphosa, more than a year ago.

Mchunu was placed on suspension after the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding criminal syndicates operating within the police service.

The allegation that led to Mchunu’s suspension concerned the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) of SAPS without the knowledge or approval of the president.

Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on suspension pending outcomes of the Madlanga commission.

Ramaphosa has come under immense criticism for not firing Mchunu, given the severity of the allegations against him and the evidence emerging from the Madlanga Commission. However, Ramaphosa has refused these calls, saying he is awaiting the final report of the commission before deciding on Mchunu’s fate. The commission is now expected to submit its report a week after the local government elections in November following an extension of its timeline this week.

Hill-Lewis has now added to the pressure on Ramaphosa to act on Mchunu by calling for him to appoint a permanent minister.

“Whoever serves in this position must have a clear and permanent mandate to rebuild crime intelligence, strengthen visible policing, support detectives, improve forensic capacity, restore discipline in SAPS, and clean up corruption within the criminal justice system,” said Hill-Lewis.

“A permanent minister must also be given clear performance targets and be held publicly accountable for progress. South Africans deserve to know who is responsible, what is being done, and by when results will be delivered. I urge you to act with the seriousness and speed this crisis demands.”

The DA leader also argued on Friday in a march in Gqeberhha that Mchunu earns approximately R2.6m while sitting at home, when the money could be used to further capacitate the police units that are struggling.

“The DA is calling on President Ramaphosa to appoint a permanent minister of police without delay. This weekend marks one year since the acting minister was appointed, while South Africans continue to pay the salary of two ministers,” said Hill-Lewis.

“The suspended minister still earns over R2.6-million per year while sitting at home. This is enough money to employ eight full-time detectives, who could help to put criminals behind bars.”

TimesLIVE