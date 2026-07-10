Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is hearing witness testimony on Friday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Broos confirms he is leaving Bafana job, says Safa advisory role on the cards

2

Man and nephew die after allegedly eating biscuits

3

‘This house is for the children’: Ramathuba hands over new home to family of Limpopo conjoined twins

4

Spar recalls selected yoghurt products over production fault

5

Motsoaledi urges crackdown on unhealthy food and alcohol marketing

Related Articles