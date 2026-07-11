Frank Chikane emerges as ANC frontrunner for Joburg mayor post

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The ANC is leaning towards veteran cleric Frank Chikane as its mayoral candidate for the politically key City of Johannesburg.

According to well-placed sources, it is “highly likely” Luthuli House will announce Chikane as the face of its campaign in the next two weeks, in an attempt to claw back some of its waning support in Johannesburg.

The 75-year-old Chikane is said to be favoured by ANC leaders, who believe his candidacy will give the party a fighting chance against the DA’s Helen Zille and ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba, who are also vying for the coveted Johannesburg mayoral chain.

Chikane was interviewed by party leaders last weekend alongside current mayor Dada Morero and deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku.

According to insiders close to the deliberations, Chikane emerged as the ANC’s likely candidate after former finance deputy minister Jabu Moleketi declined the nomination.

Chikane, sources said, is also being brought in to defuse factional battles between Morero and Masuku, who are both eyeing the position. The two will have to battle it out for the deputy mayoral position, according to those close to the discussions.

It was clear from the [outset], even before these interviews, that in Joburg we need someone different who is also not part of these things that are happening here — Senior ANC leader

“There was a view that this time around we need people who have stature and are not part of the problem. The chances [of Chikane winning the mayorship] are very high,” said a senior ANC leader.

His previous experience in government is also working in his favour. He held senior positions in the Presidency from 1994 to 2009, when he served as secretary to the cabinet, director-general and advisor to the president and deputy president during the tenures of Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

“He will obviously bring stature, credibility, integrity and [the fact that he is not] part of the fights in Joburg [to the mayorship race]. You know these guys are fighting, right? He also brings governance [experience] with him. Remember, he was in the Presidency, and at that time the Presidency was running very well. They literally ran the country,” said the source.

“It was clear from the [outset], even before these interviews, that in Joburg we need someone different who is also not part of these things that are happening here.”

When approached for comment, Chikane said he would speak only after the ANC had publicly announced its preferred candidate. This announcement is expected to be made by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on July 20.

“We will come out and say, ‘This is the face,’” said a senior party leader. “By July 20, they all need to have their own manifestos, because when we launch this thing we will [also] be launching them. And we should be launching them by July 20.”

According to insiders, Moleketi was asked to consider standing for the mayorship by the ANC’s deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane more than two months ago. However, he declined the position.

His later nomination by the ANC Johannesburg regional executive committee was said to have come as a shock for him after he had indicated to Mokonyane he would not stand for the mayorship.

Moleketi told the Sunday Times this week that he was called for an interview at Luthuli House last Sunday morning. However, he reiterated that he was not interested in the position.

“They tried to get in touch with me this past Sunday, and I indicated I was not available. I’m not sure what happened in the interviews, but I didn’t go to that interview. I was invited, but I said, ‘No, no — I can’t go there and discuss why I’m not available,’” he said.

The critical thing is that we’ve lost the trust of traditional ANC voters — Jabu Moleketi, former finance deputy minister

Moleketi said the ANC should cast its net wider, as he believed there were capable ANC leaders and South Africans who could help run the city.

“The critical thing is that we’ve lost the trust of traditional ANC voters, and that’s one of the main reasons,” he said. “And to regain that trust, you can’t just [build a campaign around] personalities in the hope that, because so-and-so is on the list or so-and-so is considering [running], [the voters will] therefore [support the party].

“[We] need a team that will come together, people whose main preoccupation, whether personal or career-wise, is to serve. I would say those are some of the things [that are necessary]. [We need] someone who can pull it off, and I’m sure there are people who can do that. Unfortunately, I am not available to even consider that.”

A regional ANC leader also confirmed that indications were that Luthuli House would likely opt for Chikane, even though their own preference was for Masuku — the first female ANC regional chair in Johannesburg.

“Right now it’s between Loyiso [Masuku] and Chikane. But they might go for Chikane because they want someone to intervene, because he said [in the interview], ‘I’m not here to compete. I’m here to intervene.’ So if it’s not Chikane, it will definitely be Loyiso,” the regional leader said.

“Chikane is good, and he will bring the churches back to us. He has what it takes, but the question is whether we will be able to attract the youth vote with an elderly person of that nature. If it’s him, we will need to bring a new strategy to attract the youth.”

In other metros, ANC national executive committee member Andile Lungisa is said to have impressed the interviewing panel and is the frontrunner for Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, while in eThekwini the race is between Thabani Nyawose and Cyril Xaba.

In Tshwane, current members of the mayoral committee Tlangi Mogale and Aaron Maluleke are the likely candidates, while in Ekurhuleni the two frontrunners are ANC regional chair Nkosindiphile Xhakaza and regional secretary Jongizizwe Dlabathi.