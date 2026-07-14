ActionSA to picket NPA over ‘failure’ to act on Lily Mine court order

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ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the party will continue advocating for the families of the Lily Mine victims. File photo

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ActionSA will stage a picket outside the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) head office in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The party will be protesting against the NPA’s alleged failure to comply with a court order relating to the Lily Mine tragedy that was handed down nearly three years ago.

The demonstration comes a decade after the collapse at the mine near Barberton in Mpumalanga claimed the lives of three mineworkers, Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyirenda and Yvonne Mnisi, whose bodies have never been recovered.

On February 5 2016, the three workers were trapped inside a container that plunged into a sinkhole after a crown pillar collapsed, burying it beneath massive rocks. While 66 other mineworkers were rescued, repeated attempts to recover the container and the remains of the three victims have been unsuccessful.

The victims’ families have lodged complaints with the SA Human Rights Commission and sought support from ActionSA in their long-running quest for accountability.

Following an inquest, the Mbombela magistrate’s court ruled in October 2023 that the NPA should consider criminal prosecutions arising from the disaster.

Ten years after the collapse of the container at Lily Mine ... their families remain without closure. Their bodies have not been recovered and accountability has remained painfully elusive — ActionSA

ActionSA said the NPA had failed to act on the court’s directive.

“The picket follows the NPA’s continued contempt of a court order directing action in the long-running Lily Mine matter. Nearly three years after the order was handed down, the NPA has failed to comply, denying the families of the three deceased mine workers justice they have fought for over the past decade,” the party said.

It said the continued delays had left the victims’ families without answers or closure.

“Ten years after the collapse of the container at Lily Mine ... their families remain without closure. Their bodies have not been recovered and accountability has remained painfully elusive,” said ActionSA.

The party argued that the NPA’s inaction was eroding public confidence in the country’s justice system.

“ActionSA believes that the NPA’s failure to honour a lawful court order not only prolongs the suffering of the families but also undermines the rule of law and public confidence in South Africa’s criminal justice system,” it said.

The picket is expected to be led by:

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba;

national chairperson Michael Beaumont;

national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni;

Gauteng provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni;

Mpumalanga provincial chairperson Thoko Mashiane;

Nkangala district mayoral candidate Mary Phadi; and

Mpumalanga provincial secretary Norman Sibitane.

They will be joined by Harry Mazibuko, spokesperson for the Lily Mine families as well as relatives of the three deceased mineworkers.

TimesLIVE