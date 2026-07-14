ActionSA to probe how UPL clinched R17bn deal despite environmental scandal

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ActionSA has called for probe into Resolve Communications and its client UPL South Africa which recently struck a R17bn infrastructure deal with Infrastructure South Africa.

According to the party, the deal was made despite UPL’s environmental scandal and the company having allegedly played a central role.

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont detailed how a senior public official blew the lid off the matter, alleging how the said official was apparently approached by a member of cabinet and reportedly told not to pursue the UPL matter and to “back off”.

This follows an investigation by AmaBhungane, which reported that the UPL warehouse contained millions of litres of toxic chemicals, including highly potent neurotoxins and human carcinogens, exceeding the quantities that could legally be stored without the required environmental authorisation.

“The subsequent fire and chemical spill contaminated water systems and surrounding communities, with devastating consequences for the environment, economy and public health,” said the report.

Our probe seeks to answer a simple but deeply troubling question about how a company that has yet to face any consequences from either the national or provincial government ... for the devastating toxic chemical spill in eThekwini has found itself engaging with government on a multibillion-rand infrastructure deal — Michael Beaumont, ActionSA national chair

If true, Beaumont said, this would constitute an extremely serious allegation of political interference and warrants an immediate investigation.

In addition, ActionSA has described it as worrying that UPL has not publicly disclosed the full inventory of the toxic chemicals that were stored at the facility near a shopping centre and school.

“This, while concerns have repeatedly been raised regarding attempts to downplay the extent of the disaster and the company’s responsibility for its consequences,” he said.

Beaumont’s party has since launched an investigation, also into the role played by Resolve Communications which they believe acted on behalf of UPL during the fallout from the disaster in order to manage public scrunity.

“Our probe seeks to answer a simple but deeply troubling question about how a company that has yet to face any consequences from either the national or provincial government, both led by GNU arrangements, for the devastating toxic chemical spill in eThekwini has found itself engaging with government on a multibillion-rand infrastructure deal.”

He said the party was also concerned about the high-level efforts to shield UPL from accountability.

South Africans cannot accept a situation where corporations implicated in devastating environmental harm appear to enjoy privileged access to government while affected communities continue to live with the consequences of environmental destruction — ActionSA

“While many questions remain unanswered, it is concerning that Infrastructure South Africa supported engagements between UPL and a development finance institution regarding financing opportunities linked to a reported R17bn infrastructure initiative.

“Based on publicly available information, this raises serious questions about the due diligence undertaken by government and whether sufficient consideration was given to UPL’s environmental record.”

The party vowed to use oversight mechanisms available to it, from parliament to the municipality of eThekwini in order to gain access to all relevant information and determine whether governance processes were followed.

“South Africans cannot accept a situation where corporations implicated in devastating environmental harm appear to enjoy privileged access to government while affected communities continue to live with the consequences of environmental destruction.

“Government owes the public complete transparency and those responsible must be held fully accountable.”

TimesLIVE